Demand for Cardiac Ablation Technologies Witnessed Stellar Growth ; Expanding At A CAGR of 11.1% Through 2032

The cardiac ablation technologies market is forecast to reach US$ 4,919.35 Mn in 2022, up from US$ 4,427.89 Mn in 2021, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 11.1%.

A surge in atrial fibrillation cases is proving to be a growth generator as cardiac ablation technology is prominently used for its treatment. Revenue across the radiofrequency segment is expected to gather considerable momentum, anticipated to account for over 50% of global revenue.