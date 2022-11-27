Demand for Cardiac Ablation Technologies Witnessed Stellar Growth ; Expanding At A CAGR of 11.1% Through 2032

The cardiac ablation technologies market is forecast to reach US$ 4,919.35 Mn in 2022, up from US$ 4,427.89 Mn in 2021, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 11.1%.

A surge in atrial fibrillation cases is proving to be a growth generator as cardiac ablation technology is prominently used for its treatment. Revenue across the radiofrequency segment is expected to gather considerable momentum, anticipated to account for over 50% of global revenue.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

  • In 2018, the Johnson & Johnson Company announced the launch of the CARTO VIZIGO bi-directional guiding sheath in the U.S. market. This product helps electrophysiologists reduce their dependency on fluoroscopy
  • In October 2021, Boston Scientific entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Baylis Medical Company Inc. for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, subject to closing adjustments. The acquisition will expand the Boston Scientific electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios to include the radiofrequency (RF) NRG® and VersaCross® Transseptal Platforms as well as a family of guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support left heart access.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Biosense Webster Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • CardioFocus Inc.
  • St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)
  • Stryker Corporation

Key Segments Covered in Cardiac Ablation Technologies Industry Report

  • By Technology Type :
    • Radiofrequency Cardiac Ablation
    • Ultrasound Cardiac Ablation
    • Cryoablation Cardiac Ablation
    • Microwave Cardiac Ablation
    • Laser Cardiac Ablation
    • Other Cardiac Ablation Technologies
  • By Application :
    • Cardiac Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation
    • Cardiac Ablation for Ventricular Tachycardia
    • Cardiac Ablation for Other Applications

Questionnaire answered in the Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market report include:

  • How the market for Cardiac Ablation Technologies has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Cardiac Ablation Technologies on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Cardiac Ablation Technologies?
  • Why the consumption of Cardiac Ablation Technologies highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Cardiac Ablation Technologies market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Cardiac Ablation Technologies market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Cardiac Ablation Technologies market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Cardiac Ablation Technologies market.
  • Leverage: The Cardiac Ablation Technologies market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Cardiac Ablation Technologies market.

