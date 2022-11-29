a1qa hit a finalist listing at the North American Software Testing Awards 2022

Lakewood, CO, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — The annual North American Software Testing Awards program honors the accomplishments of organizations and individuals in software testing and quality assurance, and offers 15 categories covering various QA aspects: functional, non-functional, automated, mobile app testing, and more. This year, a1qa chose Best Overall Testing Project ― Finance category and became a finalist.

For that, a1qa cherry-picked a success story describing QA support for the US-based provider of online investment and market research tools for individual investors and traders.

To ensure the smooth functioning of its complicated financial systems, expedite software delivery time, and increase test coverage, a1qa:

Set up Agile-based QA workflows from scratch

Implemented test automation

Ensured high quality of big data

Performed functional, integration, and mobile apps testing

Provided full access to briskly scalable resources

Designed a customized approach to educating project newcomers.

Due to these combined efforts, the customer released high-quality software meeting tight deadlines and avoided post-release expensive defect fixing.

Nadya Knysh, Managing director at a1qa, North America, shared her thoughts: “Considering the high complexity of financial solutions and how much we rely on them when managing assets or even in our daily activities, flawless software operation is an absolute must. With our approach we at a1qa help minimize production failure risks, accelerate testing cycles, and decrease operational costs for FinTech projects.

It’s a great pleasure for us to be recognized by the international judging panel and become the finalist in the Best Overall Testing Project ― Finance category.”

What’s more, a1qa was glad to sponsor the Leading Vendor list this year. The nomination recognizes the achievement of companies that make an effort to improve customer service, deliver IT products of the utmost quality to the market, and bring enhancements to the QA sphere.

About a1qa

Being a QA vendor for 19+ years, a1qa has assisted 800+ global clients in refining their software quality. With comprehensive QA support at the core, a1qa’s customers reap diverse business benefits, such as enhanced customer experience, faster time-to-market, improved brand image, and many more. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

Check out more information about a1qa on the website.