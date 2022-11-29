Manhattan, New York, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Grinteq among the most reviewed software developers in Portugal according to Manifest.

Grinteq has been named one of the most reviewed software developers in Portugal by Manifest. The companies that are able to provide technical knowledge anchored with competency are used to create the list of applicants. Manifest considers customer feedback, the company’s software depth and expertise, attention to detail, task management, and the innovative approach while assessing the competitors. The companies on the list have proven exceptional achievements in the global supremacy of the IT industry.

Grinteq has put its staff to the proof and is ready to prevail by any means possible. The business has grown steadily and flourished in supporting cutting-edge B2B products as well as B2C ecommerce players. The firm offers development services for Adobe Commerce (Magento), Salesforce, Shopify, and Webflow platforms. Grinteq also assists its clients with custom software development, depending on customer needs.

The organization carefully considers all client encounters to achieve the intended outcomes. In their customer reviews, businesses express their heartfelt appreciation and admiration for every person who helped with the initiatives. More specific information about the technical expertise of the programmers and the kind of tasks they are ready to tackle can be found on their Services page.

“Achieving Manifest’s recognition is a success. We value the professionals’ assessment of our efforts and being included in one of their most important reviews and resources. Grinteq continuously has high expectations and concentrates on what clients need. Thank you for the recognition!” – Sergei Lakishik, Grinteq CEO.

About Grinteq

Grinteq team offers the most profound eCommerce software development services for B2C web stores and B2B products using Magento, SFCC, Adobe Commerce, Shopify, and Salesforce, including front-end and back-end architecture, integrations and operational upgrades, bespoke plugins and addons, eCommerce consultancy, and infrastructure management. Grinteq provides functional technology capabilities and frameworks enabling businesses to achieve desired outcomes.

Company details

Contacts:

+1(347)3051085

1412 Broadway Fl 21v

NY, NY 10018

info@grinteq.com

Check out more on grinteq.com