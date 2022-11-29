Before joining CtrlS, Ahuja worked as Director of Global Network Infrastructure at Google. He also held leadership roles at France Telecom and Tata Communications.

“He is an industry veteran and a subject matter expert in networks, interconnect, datacentres, undersea cable systems and IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) with a deep understanding of global markets,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Limited, said.

“As CTO for CtrlS datacenters, Ashish Ahuja will drive our global expansion plans, edge and network strategy and new product development initiatives,” he said.

CtrlS operates over 10 lakh square feet of datacentre space spread over eight datacentres located in Mumbai, Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.