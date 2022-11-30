Nutraceuticals Market Analysis Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — Global Nutraceuticals Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Nutraceuticals Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A nutraceutical is a food or food product that provides health and medical benefits, including the prevention and treatment of disease. Nutraceuticals are similar to pharmaceuticals, but they are derived from food sources and are not regulated by the FDA. Some examples of nutraceuticals include vitamins, minerals, herbs, and amino acids.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in the nutraceutical market include the development of new delivery systems, the use of natural ingredients, and the use of functional ingredients. Delivery systems are constantly evolving to make nutraceuticals more effective and efficient. Natural ingredients are becoming more popular as consumers become more aware of the benefits of these products. Functional ingredients are also becoming more popular as they offer a wide range of health benefits.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the nutraceuticals market are the growing health consciousness among people and the rising incidences of chronic diseases. The nutraceuticals market is driven by the growing demand for dietary supplements, functional foods, and functional beverages. The other drivers of this market are the increasing disposable incomes, the changing lifestyles, and the aging population. The nutraceuticals market is also driven by the increasing awareness about the health benefits of these products and the growing number of health-conscious people.

Market Segmentation

The global Nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type, form, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into functional beverage, functional food, and dietary supplements. By form, the market is segmented into capsules and tablets, liquid, powder, others. Based on sales channel, the global market is studied across hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and online channels. The global Nutraceuticals market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The major players profiled for in the Nutraceuticals market analysis Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., General Mills Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

