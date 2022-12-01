Hitting the finals at The GSA Professional Awards 2022

London, UK, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — a1qa has become a finalist at The Global Sourcing Association (GSA) Professional Awards 2022 in the Client Delivery Team of the Year category.

For the 10th year in a row, the GSA program honors the outstanding achievements of experts and teams in the outsourcing and technology fields.

a1qa’s contribution to the project

A UK-based client ― a creator of software for the property market ― required professional assistance in releasing a sound web portal and mobile apps for Android and iOS platforms within tight deadlines. However, the absence of QA and software testing processes placed a heavy burden on their teams as numerous issues impeded correct IT product operation.

To help the client attain business objectives on time and within budget, a1qa’s specialists:

1. Analyzed existing workflows, compiled a fit-for-purpose strategy, created test documentation, checked business logic, and improved quality by performing diverse software testing verifications.

2. Enhanced Agile workflows with shift-left testing and behavior-driven development to prevent bugs rather than fix them. Thus, it contributed to changing the developers’ perception of the development process so that they take full responsibility for software quality even before the IT product creation starts.

3. Performed knowledge transfer to 6 client’s teams (they all had specific working styles) to show existing process challenges, solutions, time, and money saved by applying them ― all to motivate them to deliver good-to-go code from the start.

Kerry Hallard, CEO of the GSA said: “It is fantastic to see so many examples of such excellent teamwork and partnering from companies all around the world. The GSA Professional Awards are celebrating their 10th year and were set up to recognise the individuals and teams that deliver the vital programs of work across the technology and business services industry. It is clear that despite the widely reported global talent crisis, our industry is full of top talent and is pushing the boundaries in both buying and managing, as well as delivering innovative, value-rich programs that are transforming operations and services for companies all around the world. Congratulations to all those shortlisted.”

About a1qa

Operating for almost 2 decades in the SQA field, a1qa is a 1,100+ pure-play software testing provider, supporting global companies in refining their software quality. 1,500+ successfully accomplished projects prove a1qa’s in-depth domain expertise in a range of industries, including telecom, IT and software development, eHealth, BFSI, etc. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

start@a1qa.com

Check out more information about a1qa on the website.