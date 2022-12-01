ISO 27001:2022 ISMS Manual Document Has been Recently Launched by the Global Manager Group

Newark, California, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Manager Group is very happy to announce the launch of the ISO 27001:2022 manual documents. ISO 27001:2022 ISMS Manual document kit covers a sample copy of the ISO 27001 ISMS manual with 10 Chapters and 3 Annexure and clause-wise details. This ISO 27001 manual guides you on how to implement ISO 27001 Information technology security management system.

The ISO 27001 manual document is written in the easy-to-understand English language as well as it is prepared in MS Word. Our ISO 27001 manual is prepared as per ISO 27001 information security management system standard requirements. The document defines the baseline system that satisfies ISO 27001 certification requirements. The ISMS manual of an ISO/IEC 27001 system is natural, simple, and free from excessive paperwork. It will be extremely helpful for any type and size of organization. The contents of the manual are easy to understand. Any professional can easily customize ISO 27001 manual documents to suit the ISO 27001 information security management system standard requirements. Also, the document templates are developed under the guidance of industry experts and globally proven consultants, also they have a rich experience of more than 25 years in ISO consultancy.

Any Individual can modify the ISO 27001 manual templates as per their industry requirements to create their own ISO 27001:2022 manual for information security management system for their organization. Also, the sample editable documents provided in this sub-document kit can help to fine-tune the processes and establish better control. By using the sample ISO 27001 manual, you can save a lot of your precious time in preparing the documents for ISO 27001 certification. It also takes care of all the sections and sub-sections of ISO 27001:2022 and gives better confidence in the system. Also, ISO 27001:2022 editable document kit enables you to change the contents and print as many copies as you need. The users can modify the ISMS manual templates to create ISO 27001 information security management system manual for their organization. The templates have provided total customer satisfaction as well as value for money.

The ISO 27001:2022 manual document for information security management system contains the table of contents and Authorization Statement, company profile, control along with the distribution, the context of the organization, leadership, planning, support, operation, performance evaluation, improvement, list of ISMS as well as is Procedures, glossary of terms and process flow chart. To know more about the ISO 27001:2022 manual document, visit here: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Products/iso27001-information-security-system-management-standard-manual.html

About Global Manager Group

Global Manager Group offers a wide range of consulting services like Quality management, environment management system, food safety system, information security system as well as occupational health and safety management system. With specialization in Consultancy for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 15378, SA8000, CE mark, six sigma, Kaizen, Goal setting, KRA, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Benchmarking, just in time, Kanban, CMMI certification, HACCP – Codex Document, Global Manager Group becomes leading name among the ISO consultants of the world. Global Manager Group is one of the preferred Management and ISO certificate consultants, having more than 1800 clients across India. The company has a popular web portal which is selling readymade documents and training presentations for various international systems and management certifications. For more details visit: www.globalmanagergroup.com