Veterinary Vaccines Market Worth US$ 12.3 billion by 2025

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —Global Veterinary Vaccines Market: by Type (Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccine, Livestock Vaccine, Companion Animal Vaccine, Aquaculture Vaccine, and Others), by Disease (Porcine, Poultry, Livestock, Companion Animal, and Aquaculture), by Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The veterinary vaccines market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the veterinary vaccines market aspects.

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Veterinary Vaccines Industry Introduction

The veterinary vaccines market size is valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period, 2020-2025. Veterinary vaccines control the spread of infections and diseases of animals and humans, which is essential due to the public dependence on animals. Animals are recognized as one of the major sources of food, meat, milk, protein, and other commercial products such as leather and wool. The most commonly veterinary vaccines application includes vaccines for rabies, foot and mouth diseases, and equine influenza virus, further preventing infectious agents from being transmitted by imitating the naturally acquired immunity. Constant vaccine development is essential, as there is a rapid rise of various unnamed animal diseases. Also, increasing ownership of pets has dramatically accelerated the growth of the market.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Dynamics

Various pivotal factors drive the global veterinary vaccines market growth, which includes the increase of the accompanying animal population, the growing incidence of zoonotic diseases, and various government initiatives for animal safety & sanity. Also, the direct involvement of various animal associations to maintain animal health with growth in demand for food products derived from animals is further expected to drive the demand growth of veterinary vaccines worldwide.

Furthermore, the continuous growth in technological innovation and a growing awareness of animal health in emerging economies or developing countries are expected to create growth opportunities for the market’s manufacturers during the forecast period. The need for vaccines is set to grow at a steady pace as pet ownership in developed countries increases, and the number of cattle and poultry in developing countries rises. The surge in vaccine R & D investment, which inhibits the growth of antibiotic-resistant organisms, will boost the industry’s development. For instance, in August 2016, Elanco invested two-thirds of the food-animal unit budget in developing vaccines and reducing the antibiotic practice. Furthermore, increasing demand for veterinary vaccines has resulted in the emergence of multiple new vaccines. For instance, in February 2017, Ceva launched a new vaccine, Cevac IBron, which prevents the infectious bronchitis virus (IBV).

However, lack of awareness of animal health and the possibility of adverse effects on human and other animal health vaccines on veterinary vaccines may restrict the market’s growth for animal vaccines. In addition, the advances in vaccine products and the high veterinary vaccine production for hybrid animals are further led to open new opportunities in the market for veterinary vaccines. On the other hand, the vaccine’s high cost of storage also acts as a restraint in veterinary vaccines’ market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Veterinary Vaccines Market

A comprehensive analysis is conducted on the presence of the veterinary vaccines industry across different regions & countries, top market share of companies, growth rate & analysis of prices. In the veterinary vaccines market, the severe disruptions caused by COVID-19, recovery measures, innovations, new technologies & emerging sectors are evaluated.

Veterinary Vaccines Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the veterinary vaccines market based on type, disease, and technology.

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Type

Porcine Vaccines

Poultry Vaccine

Livestock Vaccine Bovine Vaccines Small Ruminant Vaccines

Companion Animal Vaccine Canine Vaccine Feline Vaccine

Aquaculture Vaccines

Others

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Disease

Porcine

Poultry

Livestock Bovine Small Ruminant

Companion Animal Canine Feline

Aquaculture

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Technology

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Others

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Overview

Veterinary Vaccines Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the veterinary vaccines market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America achieved the highest revenue on the global market for animal vaccines in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The region’s growth is due to high animal adoption, excessive meat and milk consumption, and rising awareness of the benefits of using animal vaccines. Moreover, Asia Pacific has high market potential that could affect trends in the market for animal vaccines due to higher ownership of pets and increased incidence of various zoonotic diseases. In addition, ongoing research on innovative vaccine production technology has increased due to the high demand for food products based on animals and animals accompanying them. Increasing investment in animal health enterprises has also improved the production of innovative vaccines.

The Asia Pacific market for veterinary vaccines is expected to grow at the global market’s highest rate during the forecast period. This market’s growth’s main factors include increasing pet adoption, expansion of key vaccine players, greater product availability, and investment in manufacturing facilities in various Asia-Pacific countries, mainly in India, China, and Thailand.

Veterinary Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading veterinary vaccine manufacturers in the global market include Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Sanofi S.A., and Romvac.

Other veterinary vaccines manufacturers include Vaxxinova, Biovac, Merial and Anicon Labor Gmb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, and Virbac SA.

In 2020 Merck Animal Health concluded a partnership agreement with Automazioni VX, Inc. (US). This partnership aimed to introduce Innoject Pro, a newly designed vaccination technology for subcutaneous chicks. The technology designed to use it combined with the Innovax vaccine range from Merck Animal Health used in poultry to protect against infectious diseases.

In 2019 Pharmaq (a part of Zoetis) signed a partnership deal with Caritas (US). This partnership aimed to improve the productivity and sustainability of tilapia fish in the country’s value chain. The partnership will also provide tilapia farmers with training in fishery health management and best practice in aquaculture

The veterinary vaccines market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors along with the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

The veterinary vaccines market report covers comprehensive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Market Size in Value and Volume

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Supply Chain/Value Chain

Trade Analysis

Market Factor Analysis

Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Veterinary Vaccines Market: Target Audience