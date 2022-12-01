Protective Gloves Market to be worth US$ 16.5 billion by 2025

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —Global Protective Gloves Market: by Material (Vinyl, Latex, Nitrile, Neoprene, and Leather), by Type (Reusable and Disposable), by End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Construction, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The protective gloves market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the protective gloves market aspects.

Global Protective Gloves Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Protective Gloves Market Introduction

The protective gloves market size is USD 9.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The development of HPPE (High-Performance Polyethylene) gloves is gaining traction across the globe, backed by its high safety features compared to nylon and polyester. Further, the trend for advanced gloves material, such as cut-resistant material, increases, owing to its increasing demand in the manufacturing industry. These factors will augment the global protective gloves market over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Protective Gloves Industry Over the Forecast Period

The rapid growth in the industrial and manufacturing sectors in emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific economies, is due to the continuous rise in foreign direct investment in promoting the manufacturing industry in the respective economies. It will be expected to raise the demand for protective gloves for safety concerns, offering growth to the market.

The stringent government guideline and safety norms in the manufacturing and healthcare sector for the uses of protective gloves during the hygiene and critical operations, such as guidelines by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), are anticipated to drive the global growth of the protective gloves industry.

High concerns for skin allergies, such as irritant dermatitis from latex protective gloves, restrict the global protective gloves market’s development.

Increasing automatic and robotic operations in the manufacturing and fabrication sector decreases the engagement of the workforce. This has negatively impacted the sales of protective gloves in the industrial sector across the globe significantly.

Impact of COVID-19 on Protective Gloves Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in the rapid increase in the demand for protective gloves across several sectors, primarily the healthcare and industrial sectors. The industrial sector, including manufacturing, oil & gas, and food & beverages, has increased the use of protective gloves to follow the safety guidelines as issued by respective governments, intending to contain the virus’s spread. This creates many opportunities for the new players and small-scale players to mark their presence in the regional market and offer low-cost prices and high-quality products to the end-users. Therefore, with the outbreak of the COVID-19, there is a significant surge in demand for protective gloves that have been seen across the globe, which has positively impacted the protective gloves market value in 2020 and subsequent years.

Protective Gloves Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global protective gloves market study based on material, type, and end-use industries.

Based on the material, the protective gloves market has been segmented into –

Vinyl

Nitrile

Neoprene

Leather

Latex

Based on the type, the protective gloves market has been segmented into –

Disposable

Reusable

Based on the end-use industry, the protective gloves market has been segmented into –

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Construction

Others

Protective Gloves Market by Type, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Protective Gloves Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global protective gloves market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the global protective gloves market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the global protective gloves market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Key Global Protective Gloves Market Competitors Includes –

The global protective gloves market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital protective gloves manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Ansell Limited

Top Glove Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Supermax Corporation

3M Company

Hartalega Holdings

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Riverstone Holdings Ltd

Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.

Superior Glove Works Ltd

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Lindström Oy

Marvel Gloves Industries

The protective gloves market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Protective Gloves Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Protective Gloves Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Protective Gloves Market: Target Audience