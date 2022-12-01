Business Continuity Management Software Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during forecast period 2030

Business continuity management software is utilized primarily by compliance and risk management professionals and departments responsible for quality management and security. Organizations typically implement business continuity management software as part of their governance, risk, and compliance strategies.
Business continuity management software can be delivered as a standalone solution or as a component of governance, risk, and compliance suites. When provided separately, this type of software integrates with solutions for risk management, disaster recovery, quality management software, and emergency notification software.
Global Business Continuity Management Software Market Analysis
The report analyzes the current trends and future estimations of the global Business Continuity Management Software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors’ impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. The global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Business Continuity Management Software products to evaluate the market size. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The Business Continuity Management Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
Business Continuity Management Software Market Segmentation
Global Business Continuity Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Mode Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud
- On-premises
Global Business Continuity Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size Type, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Global Business Continuity Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)
- Solution
- Services
Global Business Continuity Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)
- Healthcare
- Retail
- BFSI
- IT & telecom
- Government
- Others
Global Business Continuity Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Business Continuity Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global Business Continuity Management Software Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Business Continuity Management Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Business Continuity Management Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Business Continuity Management Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Business Continuity Management Software Market Players –
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LogicManager Inc.
- MetricStream Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NAVEX Global Inc.
- Quantivate LLC
- SAI Global Pty. Ltd.
- SAP SE
- X2nSat Inc.
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
