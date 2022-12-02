Salty Snacks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030

Snacking offers an opportunity for manufacturers to discover new varieties of food and beverage products with fresh brands and bend outdated eating patterns according to consumer desires and needs. The increasing edge amongst snacks and meals is accelerating the emergence of more undefined eating occasions. Deman for salty snacks is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the food and beverage industry. Within its prominent position, salty snacks will continue to interplay with breakfast, meals, and lunch. The rising demand for salty snacks such as popcorn, pretzels, nuts, and corn chips in North America is expected to embrace the freshness of people over the forecast period.
Global Salty Snacks Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global salty snacks market based on product, distribution channel, and flavor at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Salty Snacks Market Analysis by Product Type
- Potato Chips
- Extruded Snacks
- Nuts & Seeds
- Popcorn
- Meat Snacks
Global Salty Snacks Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets
- Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retailing
Global Salty Snacks Market Analysis by Flavor
- Roasted
- Toasted
- Barbeque
- Baked
- Fried
- Steamed
Global Salty Snacks Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Salty Snacks Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Salty Snacks Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Salty Snacks Market revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Salty Snacks Market revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Salty Snacks Market sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Salty Snacks Market Manufacturers –
- General Mills Inc.
- Haldiram’s
- Intersnack
- ITC Limited
- Kellogg’s
- Kraft Foods
- Lamb Westo
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Oberto Snacks Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Balaji
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Salty Snacks Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Salty Snacks Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
