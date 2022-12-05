Laminated Fabrics Market, Reaching at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global Laminated Fabrics Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030.

A laminated fabric, also known as coated fabric, comprises two (or more) layers of cloth glued together by a polymer film. The global demand for laminated/coated fabric and clothing has steadily increased as their applications in end-use sectors have increased. Some key end-use sectors for laminated/coated fabric and apparel include automotive, construction, agriculture, sportswear/equipment, environmental protection, healthcare, and protective clothing.

Global Laminated Fabrics Market Definition

The laminated fabric has advantageous properties, such as high tensile strength, low weight, and enhanced resistance to abrasion, all of which help in keep its shape for longer, especially when bending and folding. Demand for laminated/coated fabric and garments is expected to rise in established and emerging markets. The increase in safety concerns in construction activities has increased demand for laminated fabrics used to make safety clothing, headgear, gloves, and shoe liner linings.

Global Laminated Fabrics Market Dynamics

Drivers : Expansion of the Automobile Industry

Airbags, tire cables, car grab handles, windshield wiper systems, and radiator covers all seem to be made of laminated/coated fabric and clothing used in the automotive industry. The use of laminated/coated fabric and apparel has reduced the weight of rotating spares while keeping stiffness and carrying capacity intact. This textile is widely used in flexible insulating panels, elastomeric wheels and tires, vehicle suspension bushings, cushions, and other automotive applications. The growing automobile industry is expected to drive the market’s growth.

Opportunities : Growing adoption of Water-Based Polyurethane due to its Eco-Friendly Nature

The synthetic base fabric coating, such as nylon or polyester, is used to create the polyurethane (PU) fabric for vegan/faux leather. The fabric foundation receives a single side of the PU coating, which makes the cloth flexible, light, and water resistant. Other leather textiles have replaced dimethylformamide (DMF) with the adoption of technological advancement and innovation. Businesses are using eco-friendly and sustainable water-based PU fabrics, thereby creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the market.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Laminated Fabrics Market

The global closure of physical retail stores significantly impacted the laminated fabric industry. Another factor is that the industry is labor-intensive and export-oriented. Laborers returned to their home countries, and exports fell as well. Medical textiles are used to make personal protective equipment for healthcare and medical purposes, specifically to reduce the risk of cross-infections and exposure to hazardous chemicals such as body fluids. As a result, demand for laminated fabric increased during the pandemic specially for medical use.

Scope of the Global Laminated Fabrics Market

The study categorizes the laminated fabrics market based on product type, raw material, application, and distribution channel at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Single Laminated Fabrics

Double Laminated Fabrics

By Raw Material Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Fabrics

Fiber

Yarns

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The double-laminated fabric is projected to account for the largest market share by type

Based on type, the global laminated fabrics market is divided into single-laminated fabrics and double-laminated fabrics. Compared to the single laminated fabric, which has only one side of the foam, the double laminated fabric has fabric on both sides of the foam and provides stronger behavior support. Due to more advantages of double-laminated fabrics, the double-laminated fabric is projected to account for the largest market share.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to growth in the construction sector, Asia Pacific held the majority of the market over the forecast period. China is the world’s top producer of motor vehicles, upholstered furniture, and apparel & accessories, which is, in turn, fueling the market for coated fabrics in this area. Growing industrialization in China and India suggests that many manufacturing firms in the Asia Pacific will increase demand for polymer-coated cloth.

Germany is expected to escalate the laminated fabrics market

The region’s use of protective garments has increased due to expanding oil and gas operations and strict FDA regulations, which are anticipated to increase demand for laminated fabrics significantly. Additionally, the presence of significant automakers in Germany is a crucial development driver for the laminated fabrics market. The region’s laminated fabrics market is additionally driven by the strong economic growth rate and significant expenditures in sectors including steel & military, oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, and chemicals. The demand for laminated fabrics is growing in Germany, along with the need for comfort and convenience in car interiors.

Key Market Players in the Global Laminated Fabrics Market

The global Laminated Fabrics Market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most companies in the market are indulged in expanding business across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and molding strong partner relations.

Major players in the global market are: