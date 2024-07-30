Growth Outlook for India Automotive Stamping Market: Estimated to Reach USD 18.86 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.5%

The India automotive stamping market is expected to achieve USD 18.86 billion by 2033, growing at a robust CAGR of 10.5%. This significant rise from its 2023 value of USD 6.94 billion underscores the expanding footprint of India’s automotive sector.

The growth of India’s automotive industry is directly correlated with the escalating demand for automotive stamping components. With the production of vehicles on the rise, there is an increasing requirement for stamped parts such as body panels, chassis components, and engine parts, which is fueling the market’s expansion.

India’s status as a key automobile producer contributes to the automotive stamping market growth. With the production of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers on the rise, there is a consistent demand for stamped components that are essential for vehicle assembly.

Make Informed Business Decisions With a Automotive Market Overview. Get Your Sample Report Now to Access Valuable Insights from Industry Experts.

The “Make in India” campaign and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 promote domestic manufacturing and attract investments in the automotive sector. These initiatives create a favorable environment for automotive stamping manufacturers, as they encourage local production, leading to increased demand for stamped components.

Lightweighting has become a crucial aspect of vehicle design as it helps improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Automotive stampings made from lightweight materials such as aluminum and advanced high-strength steels enable automakers to achieve weight reduction goals, driving the demand for such components.

The expanding middle-class population in India has increased the demand for passenger vehicles. As more people are able to afford cars, the automotive industry experiences a surge in production, leading to increased demand for automotive stampings.

Infrastructure projects, such as the construction of highways and bridges, stimulate the demand for commercial vehicles. These vehicles require various stamped components like chassis frames and suspension parts. This has fueled the India automotive stamping market expansion.

Indian automotive stamping manufacturers capitalize on export opportunities due to factors such as cost competitiveness, skilled labor, and adherence to quality standards. Expanding into international markets diversifies their customer base and drives market growth.

The Indian government’s emphasis on electric vehicle adoption creates new opportunities for automotive stamping manufacturers. EVs require specific components, such as battery enclosures and structural components, which drive the demand for specialized stamped parts.

Global automakers establishing manufacturing facilities in India promote the localization of the automotive supply chain. This shift creates partnerships with local automotive stamping manufacturers, boosting their market share and driving the overall growth of the industry.

Stricter safety regulations and emission norms in India necessitate the use of high-quality stamped components to ensure vehicle safety and compliance. This drives the demand for automotive stamping components that meet the required safety standards and regulatory requirements.

The abundant pool of skilled labor, including engineers and technicians, supports the growth of the India automotive stamping market. The availability of a skilled workforce enables efficient production, innovation, and adaptation to changing industry needs, driving the overall market.

Key Takeaways from the India Automotive Stamping Market Report:

In 2023, the global automotive stamping market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 11.01 billion. With a projected CAGR of 5.3% until 2033, the global market is expected to exceed USD 18.46 billion.

In 2022, the automotive stamping industry in India reached a market size of USD 6.88 billion, demonstrating a CAGR of 10.1%.

The passenger car segment held the leading market share of 28.7% in the India automotive stamping industry in 2022. From 2022 to 2023, the automotive industry in India manufactured a total of 4,578,639 passenger cars.

The electric vehicle market is growing rapidly in India, creating new opportunities for automotive stamping companies.

The steel segment commanded a market share of 54.4% and emerged as the dominant player in the India automotive stamping industry in 2022. High-strength steels are gaining popularity in automotive stamping due to their superior strength, stiffness, and fatigue resistance.

The rapid growth of the aftermarket segment in India is generating fresh opportunities for automotive stamping companies to supply replacement parts.

The Indian automotive stamping industry is becoming increasingly competitive with the entry of international players. This is driving innovation and market investment, which is likely to create new opportunities for domestic players.

Competitive Landscape in the India Automotive Stamping Market:

Key players are actively engaged in various activities to maintain a strong market presence. They focus on advanced technology integration, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding their production capacities. These players also invest in research and development to enhance manufacturing processes, improve product quality, and cater to evolving customer demands. Additionally, they emphasize sustainability practices and adopt eco-friendly initiatives to align with environmental regulations and meet customer expectations.

Contact Our Sales Team Now to Discuss How You Can Acquire This Report and Gain Valuable Insights for Your Business.



Leading Key Players:

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd

JBM Group

Klt Automotive and Tubular Products Limited

Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt. Ltd

Omax Auto Ltd

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited

Harsha Engineers Limited

Tata Autocomp Systems Limited

Cosma International (India) Private Limited

Yeshshree Press Comps Private Limited

Gestamp Automobile India Private Limited

India Automotive Stamping Market Segmentations:

By Stamping:

Hot Stamping

Cold Stamping

By Vehicle:

Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Others

By Process:

Progressive Die Stamping

Tandem Stamping

Transfer Stamping

By Product:

Body Stamping BIW Parts Chassis

Non-Body Stamping Engine Parts Transmission and Steering Parts Braking and Suspension Parts Electrical Parts Fuel Delivery, Emission and Filtration Safety Equipment and Seating System Lighting Components Cooling System



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube