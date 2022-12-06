Grab SmartPT’s Relaunch Offer

Punjab, India, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — SmartPT Online is back and much stronger. As they say, “Christmas came early” for physical therapists; it might actually be true with this new-age physical therapy software. Every physical therapist has a lot on their plate, and this software is designed for them, keeping in mind the hassles they face on a daily basis.

Not only does it cater to the needs of a physical therapist, but it also expands itself and can be used by occupational therapists. Thus, the therapists can keep the software pinned to their desktops or laptops and treat patients of all ages, and fasten the recovery process with better technology at hand.

With this all-in-one physiotherapy software, therapists can increase their productivity as they would have a computerised cloud-based system to manage all the files of a patient. They can finally get rid of the heaps of paperwork and sloppy files that entail the details of a patient’s medical history and treatment process. Everything can be accessed through a single click, and they would not have to dig into the piles of paperwork for every little piece of information.

The Bottom Line

If you are a physical therapist or an occupational therapist who wants to be in the limelight, SmartPT Online is the way to go. The benefits of the software are limitless. Be it easy scheduling, or maintaining patient satisfaction, with digital patient intake and HEPs, therapists can increase the patient activation and retention rate immensely. So, they can dive deep into the analytics and know which marketing technique is working and vice versa.

To have a live demonstration of the working of the software, you can book a free demo and witness the magic yourself.