Bankai Group Elated to be a Gold Sponsor at Americas 2022 GCCM Miami

Miami, FL, 2022-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is thrilled to be a Gold Sponsor at Americas 2022 GCCM- Miami, hosted by Carrier Community, from 7-8 December 2022. Americas 2022 GCCM- Miami offers attendees the opportunity to network, collaborate, and engage in meaningful discussions that have the ability to unleash the future possibilities of the telecom industry through exclusive features.

Carrier Community has grown to over 8,000 members, representing 2,300 operators from over 120 countries, since its inception in 2008. Experts from Team Bankai will showcase its award-winning telecom solutions, including Global Voice and A2P SMS Termination and Origination, Anti-spam Firewall Platform, – BridgeVoice Pluto, Outbound DID Services, Revenue Management Solutions, Network Switching Solutions, Monitoring Solutions, and much more.