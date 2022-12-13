New Book by Donny Barilla: Into the Sequence of Darkness: Short Stories

New York, NY, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Donny Barilla: Into the Sequence of Darkness: Short Stories

Donny Barilla has been a poet for thirty-seven years and writes enthusiastically and puts forth his poems with much energy, expressive creativity and precise delicacy which places them with tenderness and individuality. He longs to strive through each poem with intense imagery and blended metaphors which tremble across the page and fulfil the reader in a wealth of joy for each line and each word.

Nature remains as the backdrop of all Donny’s poems and stories. He finds the elements of nature to coincide nicely with all the images which stay as present in the poem. Each body of work strives to show and pursue meaning by using nature’s backdrop as a forum for understanding the subject of each poem. The possibility of understanding metaphors and understanding themes exists with the dissection of what lurks in the expression of nature and the types of nature which remain in the world around the poet and reader collectively.

Donny resides in the state of Pennsylvania and spends much time in the rural areas as well is an avid fisherman and hiker. He takes inspiration from everything around himself and pursues a life of solitude when the ability presents itself. He has nineteen published books of poetry and one book of short stories.

Title: Into the Sequence of Darkness: Short Stories

Author: Donny Barilla

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419274

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 128 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.