New Bridge Services Facilitating Smooth Waste Management With Skip Bins Supply Across Suburbs

Perth, Australia, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — It is summer time in Australia with residents preparing for their Christmas festivities and new year celebrations. As they clean out their homes and offices to welcome 2023, New Bridge Services is one of the top ranking sources of skip bins for waste management.

The company’s skip bins for sale are regularly purchased by rubbish removal and recycling service providers. They help to collect waste in large volumes and transport it safely to appropriate locations.

New Bridge Services’ skip bins in Perth are available in a variety of sizes that go up to 40 cubic meters. The enterprise is a leading provider of these products in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Perth and several other Australian cities.

Every bin that moves out from the production facility is thoroughly tested for strength and resilience before it reaches the final customers. New Bridge Services has an agile supply chain to ensure that its skip bins and hook lift bins reach the buyers in minimum time. The company’s products are also exported to New Zealand. And the company’s offices in Hong Kong and Middle East offer products at CNF/CIF prices.

The hook lift bins that are commonly used to handle bulk waste are designed with big doors at the rear so that forklifts and bobcat equipment can access them easily. Workers can load the discarded materials manually into these bins or use conveyers and cranes to make the job easier. Another product variety that finds a huge number of business customers is rollover forklift tippler bins.

As an experienced manufacturer of skip bins and custom products used in construction activities, New Bridge Services also delivers special accessories that its customers may need to collect waste responsibly.

Besides maximising the utility of its products, New Bridge Services is committed to minimising its carbon footprint. It employs environment-friendly methods of production complying with the latest regulations in the industry. The raw materials used for manufacturing all products are sourced from ISO 2010 approved suppliers.

Customers who have used skip bins bought from New Bridge Services have praised them on different occasions. Harold James says, “I run a recycling facility and we use only skip and hook lift bins supplied by New Bridge to store and transport our materials. We have been using these products for years, and appreciate the consistent quality assurance we get from the organisation.”

Australia based New Bridge Services is a popular manufacturer of a wide range of products used in different industries. The company has two huge manufacturing units located in Taiwan and China. Incepted in the year 2001, the company is proven pioneer in temporary fence and now specialises in manufacturing products in F.R.P grating, Expanded Metal, Steel Grating & Handrails, cattle handling equipment and Composite Decking. New Bridge Services also has export offices in Hong Kong and Middle East offering the clients CNF/CIF prices for the products range.

