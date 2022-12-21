SmartBear Improves Gaming Experience by Adding Error Monitoring to Nintendo Switch

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-improves-gaming-experience-by-adding/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, announced that its error monitoring and app stability tool Bugsnag now supports the Nintendo Switch system, giving gaming studios visibility across platforms and devices. With Bugsnag, developer teams can achieve better collaboration, faster deployments, and more stable applications to ensure every end user has a next-level experience. Earlier this year, SmartBear released Bugsnag error monitoring and stability management support for Unreal Engine mobile games.

“Not only is Bugsnag building on its success in delivering visibility to the mobile gaming experience by expanding to console devices now with support for the wildly popular Nintendo Switch system, it is filling the current monitoring gap for game console developers,” said Michael Olechna, Product Marketing Manager at SmartBear. “Organizations can now use one tool for error monitoring and crash reporting in their games whether they are built for mobile, desktop, or Nintendo Switch.”

Engineering organizations currently using Bugsnag for seamless error monitoring and enhanced visibility of their mobile games, particularly Unreal and Unity, and are also releasing games for Nintendo Switch, can now use the one tool for all monitoring needs. Teams have the ability to seamlessly monitor the health of their games non-stop, including fixing errors with speed and precision to minimize further impact to user experience and prioritizing fixing the bugs that matter.

According to Statista, video game consoles generated $107.5 billion in revenue worldwide in 2021, estimated to exceed $130 billion by 2026. Despite the size of the market for game consoles, it has remained largely untapped by error monitoring services. Nintendo has sold over 114 million units of Nintendo Switch across the world since first being released in 2017.

Over 6,000 of the world’s engineering teams use the Bugsnag platform to monitor app health and build better software. For more information, go to:

https://www.bugsnag.com/solutions/crash-reporting-for-gaming

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, Bugsnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and Pactflow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

