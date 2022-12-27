Delhi Store launch and OBEETEE X JJ Valaya PTBI collection launch

New Delhi, India, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — OBEETEE’S Proud to be Indian initiative was launched to combine the visions of celebrated Indian designers with OBEETEE’S unparalleled craftsmanship. Following a series of collections with crowned jewels of the Indian design world such as Shantanu & Nikhil, Abraham & Thakore, Raghavendra Rathore, and Tarun Tahiliani, this collection with JJ Valaya is one for the books, and the first glimpse of the collection was available for an exclusive preview at the launch event in New Delhi on September 2, 2022.

The association between Obeetee Carpets and JJ Valaya is a special one, as it has given birth to two distinct yet beautiful creative narratives; a line of magnificent carpets inspired by The Jamawar Shawl and a series of candid fine art images capturing the magnificence of the place where these carpets come to life – Mirzapur & Benares. The launch event on September 2, witnessed Obeetee and JJ Valaya unveiling this image series in the form of a coffee table book titled “The Land of the Loom.”

The new collection, aptly titled Kapurthala – from Kashmir to Marseilles comprises of 14 unique designs of luxury silk carpets conceptualised by JJ Valaya and created by Obeetee. The design philosophy traces the journey of the Jamawar or paisley from its origin in Kashmir to its European avatar in Marseilles, France.

The event was graced by musician duo Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash for a soulful performance, complimented by a special menu curated by celebrity Chef Tahir Sultan.

Talking about the new store,Mr. Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, OBEETEE, said, “For over a century Obeetee rugs have enriched homes across geographies. A couple of years ago, we set up our first store in India. We are happy to report that we have outgrown that store and are now opening our doors to welcome you to our new flagship location in Delhi. I hope you will step into the store and onto an Obeetee rug soon.”

Ms. Angelique Dhama, CEO, OBEETEE RETAIL, said, “OBEETEE’s new flagship store in Delhi is designed to help our customers embark on this unforgettable journey and truly experience all that OBEETEE stands for. What makes this launch even more special is the unveiling of our PTBI Collection with JJ Valaya. The exemplary vision and unparalleled craftsmanship behind this collection are revolutionary and we are ecstatic to share it with the world.”

Mr. JJ Valaya, Founder & Creative Director, Valaya Homes, said, “No greater joy than working with the best! JJ VALAYA & OBEETEE coming together marks the birth of a partnership rooted in excellence and heralds the coming together of two legacy luxury brands, yielding, indeed, a very special kind of magic. Created with heart and skill, this line of fine carpets is poised to offer exceptional pieces of art for the floor. “

A brand that is synonymous with artisanship and excellence, OBEETEE has presented magnificent hand-tufted and hand-knotted rugs to the world for over a century. With over 100 years of legacy under its wing, OBEETEE adds life to each home and continues to make strides in the art and design world. This new store is yet another feather in OBEETEE’S cap of endless feats, and the doors to this mystical world of opulence are now open for you!

About OBEETEE

Founded in 1920, OBEETEE is one of the oldest and largest hand-woven rug companies in India and the world. Expanding over a century, OBEETEE has garnered an undisputed reputation in terms of its brilliance. With over 25,000 artisans dedicated to the creation of extraordinary rugs, OBEETEE boasts of a community that sustains its existence and excellence.

The uniqueness and regality of OBEETEE are undeniable, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which houses two beautiful OBEETEE creations, agrees. In addition to that, innumerable prominent people have experienced and recognized the world of OBEETEE over the years.

OBEETEE has India’s greatest in-house rug-making capabilities, powered by their modern dyeing plant and ever-inspired design department. They constantly employ new textures and designs, and house over 4,000 color-fast shades of wool in their bank. OBEETEE was the first company to receive the SA 8000:2001 certification for Social Accountability. The company does an endless array of things to give back to the community. From supporting children’s education, women’s vocational training, public health, and sanitation, to numerous environmentally conscious efforts, OBEETEE is by the people, of the people, for the people.

