The Sin Sity Sisters Host a Lavish Red Dress Masquerade Party to Bring Awareness to Hiv/Aids

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Sin Sity Sisters invites to a lavish Red Dress Masquerade party, February 25th, 2023. The upcoming Red Dress party hosted at The Usual Place, marks the order’s 16th year of wearing red dresses – a term that now includes dress pants options – as way to support those living with HIV and remembering those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. This fundraiser is a party to raise funds for the Sisters AIDS Drug Assistance Program (SADAP).

The Red Dress Masquerade encourages attendees to come prepared to dance the night away with high-energy music provided by DJ Axis, share the dance floor with 200+ friends and family from the LGBTQIA+ community, enjoy remarkable performers, and indulge in delicious hand-crafted drink specials at the cash bar. The event’s silent auction will feature many items to choose from: travel excursions, specialty clothing, show tickets, art, and so much more. Before the main event, VIP guests will enjoy decadent bites and special performances in anticipation of The Sin Sity Sisters Masquerade party. The event’s full evening of regal excitement includes a Red Dress Ensemble contest with various categories. The Sin Sity Sisters will also be honoring a few individuals from the community into Sainthood. Those are individuals who have consistently supported the order over the years with their talent, sponsorship, and generosity.

This year the Sin Sity Sisters have opted to expand the dress code to better reflect the community in which they love, work and play in. No one is turned away as long as they come in red. Whether one chooses to don a ball gown or fabulous dress pants come dress to impress and in Red Dress Masquerade theme!

The Red Dress Masquerade, begins at 7 p.m. at The Usual Place, 100 S Maryland Pkwy suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Early Bird Admission is $35, $55 for VIP. For tickets, go to Sinsitysisters.org.

About Sin Sity Sisters

The Sin Sity Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is an Order of 21st Century Nuns dedicated to the promulgation of universal joy and the expiation of stigmatic guilt. Our ministry is one of public manifestation and habitual perpetration. We make people happy, stamp out guilt brought on by a judgmental society and help various organizations and charities, etc. If we can do this while raising money for charity and being our natural fabulous selves, then there is room for YOU to be as fabulous as you are and as you were meant to be.