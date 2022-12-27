Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 27— /EPR Network/Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 11.6% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

The cost of the IoT sensors declines the major oil and gas organizations bound to start integrating the sensors into their upstream, midstream, and downstream operation, include the predictive analytics. In energy sector, oil and gas are one of the highly valued commodities. Oil and gas companies have placed a greater emphasis on improving efficiency and reducing downtime as their profits have been slashed since 2014 as a result of fluctuating oil prices. Oil and gas companies are actively seeking innovative approaches to achieve their business goals while reducing environmental impact, as concerns about the environmental impact of energy production and consumption persist.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Segmentation:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market, by Type

Hardware

Software

Hybrid

Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market, by Function

Predictive maintenance and machinery inspection

Material movement

Production planning

Field services

Quality control

Reclamation

Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

Upstream

Downstream

Midstream

Based on the region, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market:

IBM

Accenture

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

