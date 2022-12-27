Low Fat Oil Market To Witness A Healthy Y-O-Y Growth By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing awareness in world regarding obesity, diabetes and heart related diseases are liable to change the food habit of the consumers. Increasing demand of healthy food and food products among consumers has tend to increase the demand for low fat oil. Cooking oil manufactures are now mainly focusing on healthier products which are in low carbohydrate and low cholesterol.

Cooking oil are made up of polyunsaturated, monounsaturated and saturated fat. Saturated fat increases the cholesterol level while polyunsaturated and monounsaturated are two type of unsaturated fat which helps in lowering the bad cholesterol. Low fat oils such as canola oil, coconut oil and sunflower oil are beneficial for health. Low fat oil not only decreases the risk of cardiovascular disorders but it also reduces the possibility of breast cancer.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6838

Low fat oil: Market segmentation

On the basis of type, the global low fat oil market can be segmented as: Canola oil Olive oil Sunflower oil Coconut oil Palm oil Others

On the basis of End use, the global low fat oil market can be segmented as: Food Processing Bakery Products Confectionary Products Spreads Desserts Processed Food Products Others Household Food service

On the basis of nature, the global low fat oil market can be segmented as: Organic Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global low fat oil market can be segmented as: B2B B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Specialty Store Online Retailers Others



Request For TOC:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6838

Low fat oil market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global low fat oil are as follows-

Cargill Inc.

Unilever PLC

united plantations Berhad

International foodstuff company limited

Associate British foods plc

Archer Daniels midland company

ConAgra food Inc.

CHS Inc.

Bunge limited and many more.

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6838

Changing Consumer Preference and Increasing Hotels and Restaurants Driving the Low Fat Oil Market

The prime driver of low fat oil market is the increasing awareness of healthy diet. Changing preference and taste of consumers is expected to promote the usage of low fat oil. Low fat oil not only add healthy nutrients to food but also add good flavor to foods, like groundnut and peanut oil has exceptional aroma which make food exotic.

It has witness in last twenty-year people had increased their visits in restaurants and hotels. Now, hotel and restaurant industry are also moving towards providing healthier food to its customers.

Large hotel international brands are taking active steps to redesign the process and procedure of serving food to its customers. For instance, Marriot International announced to ban trans-fat considering it to be unhealthy from its menu across Europe, U.S and Canada.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557258364/aircraft-fuel-pumps-market-dual-stage-pressure-pumps-gain-center-stage-in-aircraft-industry

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: