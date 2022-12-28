CUI Inc VGS-100W Series AC-DC Power Supply Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has featured the CUI Inc VGS-100W Series AC-DC Power Supply in the latest edition of their Transportation newsletter.

Featuring a wide input range and additional conformal coating or terminal cover options, this rugged, convection-cooled AC-DC power supply by CUI Inc is ideal for reducing standby power usage in industrial applications.

To see more, visit, www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/cui-inc-vgs-100w-ac-dc-power-supply.

To see the entire portfolio of CUI Inc products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of the Transportation newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###