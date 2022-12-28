Castle Rock, Colorado, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care, a private clinic in Castle Rock, Colorado, has announced that it has onboarded its latest provider, physician assistant Layne Cryan.

Layne Cryan is a primary care provider with over a decade of healthcare experience providing preventive, urgent, and emergency care, as well as chronic condition management, in multiple settings, including clinics, hospitals, and urgent care sites, including a mobile care unit. She will be joining the team of Family Med PA-C providers at Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care which includes Anthony Cerullo, Beth Hoekstra, Ashley Weigle, Katie Masters, and Lori Fitzgibbons.

Layne started her career as a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Children’s Hospital Colorado. After brightening children’s lives for 7 years, she completed a PA program in Colorado to pursue her passion for providing all-encompassing medical care. After a stint in rural Washington, where she delivered patient care and was also involved in community health education, she returned to Colorado to work as an Advanced Practice Provider in multiple urgent care settings. Some of the other notable highlights in her career include establishing a local resource fair, successfully petitioning for mental health services in Washington state, and working with a large Layne Cryan Joins the Team of Physicians at Founders Family Medical Center in Castle Rock Distributed on 12/21/2022 About Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care: Founders Family Medicine and Urgent care in Castle Rock is a full-service medical clinic. It is our goal to provide efficient and cost-effective care for the insured as well as the uninsured. Contact Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care: Anthony Cerullo 4386 Trail Boss Drive Castle Rock, CO 80104 303-688-8666 info@foundersfamilymedicine.com https://www.foundersfamilymedicine.com/ nationwide Direct Primary Care practice.

When asked about her decision to take up a position at Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care, Layne says, “I’m very excited to call Colorado home. I love spending time outdoors with my family and there is no better place to run, hike, bike, camp, or ski. Over the years, I’ve fallen in love with its awe-inspiring scenic vistas and my other fellow adventurers who live for the same. It is truly an honor to be a part of the local medical community here and to serve others like me who value this land and the opportunities it offers for a well-balanced life. I am looking forward to building fruitful long-lasting relationships with the residents of Castle Rock. Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care allows me to do just that alongside the best and most respected medical service providers in Castle Rock.”

Anthony Cerullo, one of the owners of Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care, welcomed Layne by saying, “As a patient-centered medical office that serves patients of all ages, the inclusion of Layne into our high-performing team of Castle Rock doctors and physician assistants has us thrilled. Apart from her skills and experience as a primary care provider, she also brings with her a passion for helping people that we feel is much more valuable. She has demonstrated over and over again throughout her career that she is willing to go above and beyond her official duties to serve her patients and community. We are truly grateful that she chose Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care as the next step in her journey.”

Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care is a full-service medical clinic offering everything one might need in family medicine. This includes annual physicals, immunizations, preventive health screenings, sports clearances, senior care, telehealth services, urgent care, and more. The clinic also provides chronic care management services, a critical component of primary care as recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, to patients who qualify. The clinic ensures quality care by using state-of-the-art medical infrastructure including X-rays, labs, and electronic medical records. It also received the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recognition as a Patient-Centered Medical Home in 2018.

The clinic offers same-day appointments with short wait times and the ability to call ahead for acute care. For patients who need urgent care, the clinic makes available hours on weekday evenings and weekends for their convenience. Its providers are available 24/7 via telephone access for inquiries. Patients can also use its robust online portal to initiate and respond to communications.

Readers looking for the best physicians Castle Rock has to offer can contact Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care at (303) 688-8666, 7 days a week, to schedule an appointment. ###

About Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care:

Founders Family Medicine and Urgent care in Castle Rock is a full-service medical clinic. It is our goal to provide efficient and cost-effective care for the insured as well as the uninsured.

Contact Founders Family Medicine & Urgent Care:

Anthony Cerullo

4386 Trail Boss Drive Castle Rock, CO 80104

303-688-8666

info@foundersfamilymedicine.com

https://www.foundersfamilymedicine.com/