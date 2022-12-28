Shoviv Launched G Suite to Office 365 Migration Software for Windows

London, UK, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — We come here with good news for small and large organizations. Shoviv Software is going to introduce advanced software for migrating the G Suite mailboxes into Office 365. Shoviv G Suite to Office 365 Migration Tool makes the migration process from G Suite to Office 365 easy. It has the fastest speed and is able to process this migration task in a little bit of time. A migration task from one platform to another needs users to be more focused to perform it efficiently. Moreover, this tool provides various facilities that eliminate the difficulties to migrate G Suite to Office 365 environment. Users do not need technical expertise to operate this software because it is easily understandable by every user.

Iconic features of the Shoviv G Suite to Office 365 Migration Tool

This facility resumes the process where it last stopped or paused. Moreover, this facility also prevents data duplication without any difficulty. Filter option: Users can easily filter the added items by using this filter option. This option also allows users to add the desired items and remove the unwanted items before initiating the migration task. It gives a better work experience to users when they migrate G Suite to Office 365 mailboxes.

The search option is very fast in this software and is able to find the desired items in no time. Simple Interface: The GUI of this software is straightforward, and every user can easily understand how it works. Even novice users can migrate G Suite to Office 365 mailboxes efficiently.

Shoviv Software

Shoviv Software provides various third-party software for recovery, backup, migration, and many more tasks. Aside from that, it was founded in 2017 and quickly gained popularity among small and large organizations worldwide. It provides fast and reliable software that completes tasks with 100% accuracy.