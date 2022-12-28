Continuous Delivery Software Market With Manufacturing Process and CAGR Forecast by 2030

Continuous Delivery is a software development strategy in which software is created for short life cycles and is deployed reliably whenever it is needed. Continuous Delivery is the ability to securely and swiftly push updates of any kind, such as bug patches, configuration changes, new features, and experiments, into production or into the hands of users.
For consistent delivery, the deployment mechanism is critical. Continuous Delivery is an ever-evolving software advancement technology that augments and automates any company’s software delivery process. Various deployments are frequently made depending on the end-user requirement and the size of the company. The use of Continuous Delivery and DevOps in application deployment connects a company’s event and operations activities.
Continuous Delivery Software Market Segmentation:
Continuous Delivery Software Market, by Development Mode
- On-premises
- Cloud
Continuous Delivery Software Market, by Organization Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large enterprises
Continuous Delivery Software Market, by End-Use
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Media and entertainment
- Telecommunications
- Retail and eCommerce
- Education
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Others (transport and logistics, government, and energy and utilities)
Based on the region, the continuous delivery software market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America held the largest share in the continuous delivery software market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the global continues delivery software market during the forecast period.
Continuous Delivery Software Market, by region
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major market players covered in the Continuous Delivery Software Market:
- Atlassian
- IBM
- XebiaLabs
- CA Technologies
- Electric Cloud
- Puppet
- Chef Software
- CloudBees
- Microsoft
- Flexagon
- Micro Focus
- Accenture
- Wipro
- VMware
- Red Hat
- Shippable
- CircleCI
- Spirent
- Heroku
- JetBrains
(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
