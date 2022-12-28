CRM Software Market With Manufacturing Process and CAGR Forecast by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global CRM Software Market size was valued at USD 52.3 billion in 2021 and estimated to grow reach over USD 100 billlion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

CRM software (customer relationship management software), sometimes referred to as sales force automation (SFA) software, helps businesses track and manage customer interactions in a single system of record. A CRM will record interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. CRM software is most commonly implemented in sales departments to act as the central hub for sales force automation, including contact, account, and opportunity management. CRM software is often delivered separately from other enterprise solutions, such as ERP systems, marketing automation software, and customer service software, but is often integrated with other business applications to facilitate an enhanced and coordinated customer experience.

The average price per user on a subscription CRM generally ranges from $30 to $80. While there are more premium or bare-bones CRMs that are either cheaper or more expensive than this, this will generally be the average price.

As per the Regional Research Reports, the estimated breakdown time for the return of investment (ROI) as of 2021:

24.5% of buyers see an ROI in 7-12 months

50% of buyers see an ROI in 6 months or less

5% of buyers see an ROI from 24-36 months

11% of buyers see an ROI in 13-24 months

7.5 %of buyers haven’t realized a full payback yet

This report contains the market size and forecasts of CRM Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global CRM Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global CRM Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five CRM Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the CRM Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this Industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Standalone CRM

All-in-one CRM

Global CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Customer Service

Customer Experience Management

CRM Analytics

Marketing Automation

Salesforce Automation

Others

Global CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global CRM Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa

CRM Software Trends

Lead-to-account matching and routing

Lead-to-account matching and routing enable businesses to get a more comprehensive picture of leads and engagement within their account-based strategy and follow up with captured lead more quicker. This is a growing need in sales organizations as many businesses find it difficult to route leads quickly and often even find duplicate outdated leads within their CRM. Lead-to-account matching has powerful features that can identify duplicate leads and ensure that they aren’t imported into the CRM when there is already a pre-existing contact for the same person.

Artificial intelligence and CRMs

Automation of manual tasks can save workers tons of time in manual labor. There is even a different type of software for automating manual sales tasks called AI sales assistant software. AI sales assistants often work alongside other programs, integrate with an existing CRM software, or are sometimes even built within a CRM. AI sales assistants can automate manual tasks such as lead qualification and follow-up, pipeline management, forecasting, meeting scheduling, and data entry.

Key Market Trends & Statistics

Global CRM software spending hit USD 52.3 billion in 2021

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions are forecasted to account for 73% of the overall CRM

The CRM software market is projected to be worth more than USD 100 billion by 2030

The top 5 CRM software vendors accounted for over 40% of the total CRM software market share

The largest vendor of CRM software is Salesforce, which is estimated to account for 20.1% of the CRM market share

Competitor Analysis of the Global CRM Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies CRM Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies CRM Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CRM Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies CRM Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Copper CRM, Inc.

Insightly Inc.

HubSpot

Shape Software

ActiveCampaign

Freshsales

Pipedrive

SharpSpring

Keap

Thryv

Pipeliner CRM

Nimble

Vendasta

Nextiva

Zendesk Sell (formerly Base)

edrone

Salesflare

Creatio

