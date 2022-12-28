Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Analysis of Industry Size and Economic Growth 2030

Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Industry Overview

The global endoscopy procedures estimates market was valued at 222.9 million procedures in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases increases the adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries to diagnose, treat, and prevent the internal organ complications associated with these diseases. According to the CDC’S National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) report, about 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease. Moreover, the rapid progress by healthcare providers to introduce minimally invasive surgeries for better post-clinical outcomes is expected to drive the adoption of endoscopy procedures.

Furthermore, the rising preference for minimally invasive surgery over conventional methods is also expected to increase the number of endoscopic procedures. In addition, globally, the increasing number of surgeries performed is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast years. According to the data published in the International Journal of Surgery, over 310 million major medical procedures are performed each year in the world, out of which, about 40 to 50 million are performed in the U.S and 20 million in Europe. In addition, the growing incidence of stomach cancer, esophagus cancer, and colon cancer is anticipated to increase the volume of endoscopic surgeries over the forecast period.

According to the Globocan report 2020, worldwide, the number of new cases of colorectum, stomach, and esophagus cancers was 1.9, 1.1, and 0.6 million, respectively. To diagnose collateral and gastric cancer, over 6 to 8 endoscopic biopsies are recommended, which is further propelling the adoption of endoscopic procedures. Furthermore, technological advancement in the endoscopic devices to obtain high-quality digestive tract images coupled with the development of new cost-effective devices will support the market growth. For example, Fujifilm launched its 10 new endoscopes in 2019 to strengthen its offering in interventional GI and interventional pulmonary endoscopy with advanced features like Ultra-Slim, compactible, and removable single-use distal end cap functionality for manual cleaning facility.

