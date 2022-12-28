Demand For A Wide Range Of Flavor Enhancing Ingredients From The Food Industry Is Likely To Boost The Sales Of Dried Herbs Spices

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Dried Spices Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Dried Spices Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Dried Spices Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

Product Pepper Paprika Cardamom Cloves Turmeric Cumin Nutmeg Ginger Cinnamon Other Dried Spices

Nature Conventional Dried Spices Organic Dried Spices

Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Speciality Stores Department Stores Online Stores Other Sales Channels

Form Powdered Dried Spices Granule Dried Spices Whole Dried Spices



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Organic nature dried spices expected to possess more than 40% market share

Conventional dried spices to retain popularity, registering a CAGR of 4% through 2031

Supermarkets/hypermarkets remain key distribution channels, accounting for more than 2 out of 5 sales

North America expected to hold more than a quarter share for dried spices

Prevalence of hybrid cultures encouraging dried spices uptake in Europe, possessing 20% revenue share

Asia to dominate the dried spices market, accounting for 2/5th of global revenue share

Global market for dried spices to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2021-end

“Globalization along with migration is playing an important role in the wide use of dried spices in everyday cooking. In addition, application of spices not only for food but also for medicines has upsurged the demand for dried spices.” states a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players are reliant on forging collaborative agreements and acquisition of existing small, medium and large scale dried spices and seasonings manufacturers as some of their primary expansion strategies. Other key approaches include introducing new flavors and combinations of various spices. Notable developments are as follows:

In September 2021, McCormick & Company, Inc and Heifer International announced a partnership that would support sustainable incomes for Spice Farmers in Guatemala. Through this partnership, the companies are focusing on investing in cardamom and allspice. This, in turn, will increase income for farmers in the region

In December 2018, Kerry Group announced an agreement to acquire two seasonings companies- Ariake USA, the North American Division of Ariake Japan Co., and Southeastern Mills North American coatings and seasonings business, enhancing the company’s authentic taste and clean label portfolio

Key Players

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Synthite Industries Ltd.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Kerry Group Plc.

Dohler GmbH

Takasago International Corp.

Olam International Limited

Firmenich SA

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Robertet SA

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

