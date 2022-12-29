Flavors and Fragrances Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2030

Flavors And Fragrances Industry Overview

The global flavors and fragrances market size was valued at USD 23.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand and consumption of processed food and personal care and cosmetics products globally. Rising disposable income in emerging economies like India and China coupled with rapid population growth is expected to augment the demand for personal care and cosmetic products in the market. In addition, the busy lifestyle pattern upheld in developing as well as developed countries are anticipated to augment demand for processed food & beverages, thereby increasing the demand for flavors in the global market.

Natural fragrances and flavors are costly due to their processing and due to limited resources, market players have developed cost-efficient synthetic alternatives. These products have the advantages of regular supply, steady pricing, and lower production costs. In the past years, there used to exist an arrangement in which dealers would have a multi-year contract with other dealers, but such arrangement is no longer popular.

Due to the rise in awareness about the ill – effects of allopathic medicines, increasing concerns about the medicinal benefits, and therapeutic effects of herbal products are likely to fuel the demand for herbal products, dietary supplements, and herbal-based beauty aids derived from botanical extracts worldwide. These extracts are used in anti-aging cosmetic products to help in reducing the radical damage caused by bioflavonoids in their composition.

Flavors and fragrances provide strong sensory impressions, often determined when applied via medical products, beverages, food, and other substances. These products enhance the aesthetic value and overall appeal of consumer goods. Increasing demand for health and wellness foods, ready-to-eat and convenience meals, as well as technological advancements, are expected to propel market growth.

Flavors And Fragrances Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flavors and fragrances market report based on product, application, and region:

  • Flavors And Fragrances Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Natural
    • Aroma Chemical
  • Flavors And Fragrances Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Flavors
    • Fragrances
  • Flavors And Fragrances Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Central & South America
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Flavors And Fragrances market include

  • Givaudan
  • International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc.
  • Biolandes SAS
  • Young Living Essential Oils
  • doTERRA International
  • Falcon Essential Oils
  • Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH
  • Universal Oleoresins
  • Synthite Industries Limited
  • Ungerer & Company
  • Akay Flavors & Aromatics Pvt.Ltd.
  • Indo World
  • BASF SE
  • Vigon International, Inc.
  • Symrise AG
  • Firmenich SA
  • Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
  • Ozone Naturals
  • Alpha Aromatics
  • Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt.Ltd.
  • Takasago International Corporation
  • Mane SA

