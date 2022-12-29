Laser Marking Machine Market to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Laser Marking Machine Industry Overview

The global laser marking machine market size is estimated to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising adoption of advanced marking technologies across industries such as machine tools and aerospace and the growing demand for precision marking on manufactured products to improve product’s traceability are some of the factors driving the market growth. Wide-scale applications in the marking of machine tools and equipment especially in the automotive and semiconductor and electronics industries are anticipated to fuel the market demand from 2020 to 2027.

Growing focus on factory automation to enhance productivity, conserve energy, and reduce downtime is anticipated to propel the overall market demand. Moreover, emerging economies such as India are the primary markets where the trend for mass production can be witnessed over the next couple of years. Mass production can be carried out with the help of automation technologies and quick rollout assembly lines, hence attributing to the demand for automated laser marking machines. For instance, the demand for smartphones in the country has forced the manufacturers to start the local production or assembly of smartphone components.

Laser Marking Machine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laser marking machine market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into CO2 Laser, Fiber Laser, Green Laser, UV Laser, and YAG Laser.

The fiber laser type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 43.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

This is attributed to its various benefits such as flexible fiber light, high optical quality, high output power, and compact size of the machine.

Apart from fiber laser, other types of lasers considered in the study are CO2 , green, UV, and YAG lasers.

, green, UV, and YAG lasers. The UV laser and YAG laser segments are expected to register significant CAGRs over the forecast period due to their ability of fine cutting and micro-processing of specific materials such as glass, textile, ceramic liquid crystal screen, and others.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace, Machine Tool, Electronics and Microelectronics, Medical, Packaging, Military, and Others.

The aerospace application segment is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of over 10% from 2021 to 2028.

The application of laser marking machines has witnessed a tremendous increase over the past few years owing to the growing demand for electronic products.

Besides, electronic device manufactures are also focusing on diversification of product range to grab a larger share of the market, thus leading to an increase in the production of electronic devices and positively impacting the market growth.

The machine tool application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 25% in 2020.

The growing functionality of lasers to provide permanent alphanumeric details on machine tools, such as batch numbers, 1D & 2D bar codes, designs, dates of manufacturing, brand names, manufacturer codes, and logos, is fueling the segment growth.

Laser Marking Machine Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players in the market are increasingly investing in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings and gain a competitive edge over their counterparts. The leading vendors in the market are focusing on providing enhanced marking systems to cater to the needs of varying customers and gain a more significant market share. Moreover, companies are also highly focused on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their operations and product offerings to meet consumer demands.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global laser marking machine market are:

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd

Telesis Technologies, Inc.

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Trotec Laser GmbH

Epilog Laser

TYKMA Electrox, Inc.

MECCO

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Gravotech Marking

Sea Force Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Laser Marking Machine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.