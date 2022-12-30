Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Industry Overview

The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market size was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand from various applications such as batteries, medical-grade & prosthetics, additives, fibers, filtration, and membranes are significantly driving the growth of the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market. In addition, increasing product demand from defense applications and its superior physical properties as compared to other polymers are factors anticipated to significantly drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene is gaining increasing acceptance in defense applications owing to its properties such as resistance to chemicals, moisture, corrosion, & dirt. Furthermore, UHMWPE is preferred over other conventional metals and polymers in the defense sector because of its properties such as lightweight, low friction coefficient, self-lubricating, high impact strength, tremendous energy absorption capacity, wide service temperature range, and wear resistance.

UHMWPE’s use results in lower weight, diminished noise & vibrations, reduced production costs, and negligible maintenance. It is also used for personal protective equipment and vehicle armor owing to its too high impact strength. Several governments worldwide have taken initiatives to provide better protective gear for their military and law enforcement personnel, thereby boosting the product demand.

Joint replacement surgeries for knees and hips have witnessed a rapid uptrend over the last five years. A shift in trend wherein people aged 45 to 60 years are increasingly opting for joint replacement surgeries have been observed in the recent past. Technological advancements have resulted in better prosthetics, longer lifespan, and more comfort for patients. The increasing geriatric population in several countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and others are expected to drive medical grade UHMWPE demand over the forecast period. However, UHMWPE’s high cost over other polymers such as polypropylene, polyethylene, engineering thermoplastics, and others is expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market based on product, application, and region:

Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Medical Grade & Prosthetics Fibers Sheets Rods Others

Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Medical Grade & Prosthetics Filtration Batteries Fibers Additives Membranes Others

Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



