CD Bioparticles Announces Lipofection Reagents in Gene Expression

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced a series of Lipofection Reagents for bio-research applications, including but not limited to the BiochemFect Transfection Reagent, BiochemFect Gold Transfection Reagent, Insect Transfection Reagent, and HeLa Transfection Reagent.

Specializing in a range of formulation and drug delivery technologies, CD Bioparticles owns strong and broad expertise and years of experience in the drug delivery field. To support scientists’ gene expression research, CD Bioparticles now offers various Lipofection Reagent options.

For example, the BiochemFect Transfection Reagent is based on an innovative biochemical approach. It contains a lipid moiety and a cationic moiety that allow the binding of nucleic acids, thus achieving delivery within cells. Due to its unique properties, BiochemFect releases large amounts of DNA in the cytosol, thereby further enhancing DNA nuclear delivery. As a result, BiochemFect is very effective at low doses of nucleic acids, due to lessening cationic lipids are used, avoiding potential side effects.

Moreover, the BiochemFect Gold Transfection Reagent allows the transfection of all types of nucleic acids at high efficiency. BiochemFect Gold delivers large amounts of nucleic acids, resulting in higher protein expression compared to other transfection reagents. Meanwhile, it is completely biodegradable and has no interference with cellular mechanisms. Thus, high cell viability is maintained in every experiment and any potential secondary effects are avoided.

Another example is the Insect Transfection Reagent, which is a powerful TEE-based tool designed for efficient and reproducible transfection of insect cells. It is suitable for the delivery of all types of nucleic acids and is used in different applications, for example, the production of recombinant proteins utilizing the baculovirus expression system. This reagent has been used effectively with a variety of insect cells, such as Ag55, Anso, Asd43, Bm5, Cl8, Cpp512, High5, IPBL-SF21, Kc167, Ld652, Mos20, S2, Sf9, SL-2, SL-3, and SPC-SL52.

While HeLa Transfection Reagent is specially developed for efficient transfection of HeLa cell lineage. Its design allows the efficient transportation of highly compact nucleic acids in HeLa cells. Composed of biodegradable lipids, HeLa Transfection Reagents are highly active and ready to use.

“For pharma and biotech scientists focusing on gene expression research, they are looking for integrated solutions that adapt to early development and clinical trials,” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer at the R&D department of CD Bioparticles. “By offering these transfection reagents, we will demonstrate our deep expertise across a range of topics, from laboratory research to drug delivery technologies, helping our customers accelerate innovations and speed up scientific breakthroughs.”

