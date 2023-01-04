Ammonium Sulfate Market Growth Estimation, Developing Trends, Manufacturers, Top Distributors to 2030

Ammonium Sulfate Industry Overview

The global ammonium sulfate market size was valued at USD 2.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to the increased demand for ammonium sulfate in formulating nitrogenous fertilizers, which are extensively used in the agricultural sector. The market is highly driven by the consumption of solid ammonium sulfate. However, demand for water treatment is anticipated to drive the demand for its liquid counterpart.

The key factor driving the global market is the consumption of products in fertilizers as the chemical contains nitrogen and sulfur. It is mainly used for reducing the acidity of alkaline soils as they have a high pH level. The product contains nitrogenous elements, along with sulfur, which is used for protein synthesis in plants. The product is also largely preferred for flooded soils used in rice cultivation as nitrate-based fertilizers are a poor choice as they could lead to denitrification and leaching.

Ammonium sulfate is typically an inorganic water-soluble salt, which comprises sulfur and nitrogen. The composition is formulated for extensive use in the agricultural sector as a fertilizer. The substance has a high nitrogen content and is, therefore, the most commonly utilized supplement for nitrogen-deficit lawns and soil. Furthermore, the product has the ability to be easily mixed with nitrogen fertilizers and thereby providing enhanced stability and functionality to the fertilizer.

Ammonium sulfate is mainly produced as a byproduct of caprolactam and coke oven processes. Caprolactam is widely used for the manufacturing of nylon fibers. Nylon fibers have a wide range of applications including textiles, carpets, industrial yarn, and fishing lines and nets. The rise in demand for nylon fibers has therefore resulted in the growth in caprolactam manufacturing, subsequently leading to an increase in the supply of products globally. However, the consumption of the product is estimated to register a slow growth rate over the forecast period, causing an oversupply in the marketplace. This factor has reduced the price of the product.

The key benefits offered by these fertilizers include waster solubility, easy blending abilities with nitrogenous fertilizers, the elevation of soil acidity, optimized sulfur and nitrogen content in the applied soil, and the nourishment of alkaline soils. These properties ensure high plant growth, and the product is, therefore, widely accepted by the global farming communities. With the rising competition globally, in terms of product development by key multinationals, the market is projected to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Ammonium sulfate is considered to be toxic to human health. Exposure to the product at the production site, processing, and transportation could cause severe respiratory route infection due to the inhalation of aqueous aerosols and dust. Prolonged skin contact might cause dermatitis, permanent eye damage, and lung damage. Such factors are anticipated to hinder market growth.

Key Companies Profile

Some prominent players in the global ammonium sulfate market include:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Lanxess Corporation

Novus International

Sumitomo Chemical

Honeywell International

Royal DSM

