a1qa’s team shares the highlights of a roundtable in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Just recently, a1qa’s team conducted a roundtable, “Test automation: how to utilise with max efficiency?” in Dubai.

a1qa’s professionals, including Dima Tish, VP of global business development, and Saleem Almarzooqi, Managing director at MEA region, spoke about test automation — one of the hottest topics among forward-looking organizations these days.

During the discussion, the team helped the participants delve deeper into test automation trends for 2023, best practices for integrating automated testing within existing processes, and strategies to save QA costs.

Nowadays, to keep up with the fast pace of software development and releases, companies need to maintain test automation at a high level. During the roundtable, a1qa’s specialists focused on business-critical factors (e.g., finding skilled engineers, thoroughly selecting a toolkit, setting up a reliable test infrastructure, etc.) that are key to consider to design an effective QA strategy and achieve the primary goal ― delivering at speed without compromising software quality.

Saleem Almarzooqi shared his opinion: “In today’s competing market, test automation is a valuable contribution. It helps businesses increase ROI in the long run, attain continuous integration and delivery, and accelerate testing activities.

That’s why we chose precisely this topic for our roundtable. It was a pleasure for us to discuss with participants the ways to properly set up automated processes so that they bring expected benefits to their companies.”

About a1qa

Being a 19+ years pure-play QA vendor, a1qa assists global companies, including those from the F500 list, in ensuring top-tier software quality. a1qa’s 1,100+ professionals on board provide the clients with holistic QA support helping them speed up releases, decrease QA costs, improve brand image, and more. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

