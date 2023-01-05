Paradise Valley Hospital Recognized for Continued Excellence in Patient Safety

National City, CA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Paradise Valley Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, has announced that it has recently been recognized for patient care excellence by both Healthgrades and The Leapfrog Group. Healthgrades awarded Paradise Valley five-star ratings in four service lines following new research released by the national healthcare ranking agency. They also awarded Paradise Valley Hospital with their Patient Safety Excellence Award for the ninth consecutive year (2014-2022).

The Leapfrog Group, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to patient safety and healthcare industry transparency, also recognized Paradise Valley Hospital for patient safety, granting the hospital an “A” grade for the Fall of 2022. This makes it the fifth consecutive “A” awarded by The Leapfrog Group to the hospital over the past three years.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states. Prime’s hospitals received more than 250 accolades from Healthgrades for the 2023 award season.

“We commend Paradise Valley Hospital for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that nationally recognized hospitals by Healthgrades have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”

Paradise Valley Hospital was recognized for providing exceptional care in their service lines for cardiac care, orthopedic care, gastrointestinal care, and critical care. Notably, Paradise Valley scored high in ensuring patient safety. Paradise Valley Hospital has held a Patient Safety Excellence Award for nine consecutive years, placing it in the top 10% in the nation for Patient Safety. This reflects the hospital’s outstanding clinical outcomes in four separate service areas.

“You could say that our numbers speak for themselves,” says Neerav Jadeja, CEO of Paradise Valley Hospital. “But even though I’m proud of the fact that we have been recognized by Healthgrades and The Leapfrog Group with all of these awards, I almost feel that I can’t express enough how proud I am of what the men and women I work with at Paradise Valley Hospital have managed to accomplish year after year.”

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care. For the 2023 Report to the Nation, Healthgrades compared Specialty Excellence Award recipients for Critical Care as a group, to all other hospitals, as a group, and found: From 2019-2021, patients treated at hospitals receiving the Critical Care Specialty Excellence Award have, on average: 29.4% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.* From 2019-2021, patients treated at hospitals which did not receive the Critical Care Specialty Excellence Award have, on average: 1.42 times more likely to die than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award.*

Below is a complete list of awards and achievements for Paradise Valley Hospital:

Cardiac Care 5-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Attack, 2021-2023

Orthopedics 5-Star Recipient for Treatment of Hip Fracture, 2014-2023

Gastrointestinal 5-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed, 2021-2023

Critical Care 5-Star Recipient for the Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies, 2023

Patient Safety Patient Safety Excellence Award, 2014-2022 Top 10% in the Nation for Patient Safety, 2014-2022



Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology here.