Chromatography Resin Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

Chromatography Resin Industry Overview

The global chromatography resin market size was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth in this market is attributable to the rising demand for the chromatography technique from pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverage, and other industries. High R&D investments in the industry have propelled the development of several products, resulting in the improved productivity as compared to conventional products. Chromatography resin is one of the notable examples of the evolving industry dynamics. It has gained a considerable market share in recent years across several end-use industries owing to its high accuracy and ease of use.

The U.S. is expected to remain a major consumer in the industry as most of the pharmaceutical companies are based in the U.S. This region has seen strong growth due to focused government spending on research and development. The rise in disposable income has also directly translated into increased spending on essential and preventive healthcare services, thereby boosting product consumption.

Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies for treating patients is also a major driver that is triggering industry growth. The shifting trend toward replacing conventional separation techniques, such as distillation and filtration using chromatography is also driving innovation for the use of the product in numerous new segments. The chromatography resin industry is oligopolistic in nature. The major players hold more than 60% share, while regional players have control over the remaining share. The pricing and various other strategic initiatives of the market depend on the top market players.

Chromatography Resin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chromatography resin market on the basis of type, technique, end-use, and region:

Chromatography Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 – 2030) Natural Synthetic Inorganic

Chromatography Resin Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 – 2030) Ion exchange Affinity Hydrophobic interaction Size exclusion Others

Chromatography Resin End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 – 2030) Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Food & Beverage

Chromatography Resin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Chromatography Resin market include

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WIPRO GE HEALTHCARE PVT LTD

Purolite

GRACE

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

Danaher

