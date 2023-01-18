Plastic Resins Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 18, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Plastic Resins Industry Overview

The global plastic resins market size was estimated at USD 731.25 billion in 2021, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising product demand from the construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics sectors is the key factor driving the market growth. The rapidly developing global automotive industry is expected to trigger the product demand in applications such as under-the-hood components, exteriors, and interiors of automobiles. The increasing application of resins in the automotive industry is spurred by the demand for lightweight and inexpensive multi-utility vehicle models with high fuel efficiency and an emphasis on aesthetics and comfort.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Plastic Resins Market

The product consumption is also expected to increase in the healthcare sector owing to the growing production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as face masks, face shields, medical gowns, and various medical devices, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the globe. Increasing spending in the construction sector by various governments, especially in India and China, is expected to push the product demand in infrastructure and construction applications.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region emerged as one of the fastest-growing construction markets. China, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia are among the prominent countries where the construction market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market – The global unsaturated polyester resin market size was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The global unsaturated polyester resin market size was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. Plastic Calendering Resins Market – The global plastic calendering resins market size was valued at USD 20.95 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Plastic Resins Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastic resins market report based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Crystalline Resin Non-crystalline Resin Engineering Plastic Super Engineering Plastic

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Packaging Automotive Construction Electrical & Electronics Logistics Consumer Goods Textiles & Clothing Furniture & Bedding Agriculture Medical Devices Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Plastic Resins market include

BASF SE

SABIC

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Arkema

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Plastic Resins Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter