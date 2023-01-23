BMW X7 facelift launched in India at 1.22 crore & 1.25 crore

Chennai, India, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — The New BMW X7 comes in two variants at 1.22 crore (xDrive40i M Sport) and 1.25 crore (xDrive40d M Sport).

Key Features & Colours

According to the company, the car is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and There are many features in the luxury car, including a 12.3″ digital instrument display, a 14.9″ touchscreen control display with high resolution (1920×720 pixels), a surround view camera, reverse assistance, fully remote parking through your smartphone, a panoramic glass roof with 3 parts, 15 predefined light designs, and much more, 21″ alloy wheels, 14 colour ambient mood lighting, BMW Digital key, ADAS tech. Also, it has comfortable seats wrapped in BMW Individual Extended Leather Trim Merino and more. BMW X7 is available in five metallic colour options – Mineral White, BMW Individual Paintwork Dravit Grey, BMW Individual Paintwork Tanzanite Blue, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black.

This model also includes safety features like airbags (head, side, and knee airbags for the driver and front passenger), an automatic differential brake (ADB-X), an electric parking brake with an auto hold feature, hill descent control, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist and more.

BMW X7: Variants, mileage, price

BMW X7 xDrive40d

A TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder diesel engine in the MW X7 xDrive40d variant generates 250 kW. (340 hp). This version has a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds. The price is Rs. 1,24,50,000 (Ex-showroom), fuel consumption is 14.31 km/L, and CO2 emissions are 185 g/km.

BMW X7 xDrive40i

The Twin Power Turbo 6-cylinder gasoline engine in the BMW X7 xDrive40i Variant produces 280 kW (381 horsepower). The variation has a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.8 seconds. The price is Rs. 1,22,00,000 (Ex-showroom), fuel consumption is 11.29 km/L, and CO2 emissions are 210 g/km.

Booking & Deliveries

According to the company booking is already active and deliveries of this newly launched model will be effective from the first quarter of 2023. To know more or buy this BMW X7 luxury model online visit: rowthautos.com