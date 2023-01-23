Draup Launches Industry-First Reskill Simulator

Draup launches Reskill Simulator to help enterprise HR teams evaluate and plan strategic reskilling & upskilling initiatives

Houston, United States, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Draup, a leading provider of AI-driven talent intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its latest product: the Reskill Simulator.

Designed to help companies bridge skill gaps and train their workforce in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner, the Reskill Simulator allows users to perform multiple simulations, providing them with the ability to discover opportunities for reskilling within their organization.

“As the pace of technological change continues to accelerate, it’s more important than ever for companies to upskill and reskill their employees in order to stay competitive,” says Yashodhar Jain, Chief Product Officer. “The Reskill Simulator is an innovative solution that allows companies to do just that, providing their workforce with the training they need to succeed in today’s fast-changing business environment.”

77% of all job roles are bound to undergo some degree of disruption, leading to a mismatch in the available skills and in-demand skills. While some companies have ramped up hiring to bridge the skills gaps, there isn’t enough talent equipped with in-demand skills. This leads to escalating talent costs that could spiral out of control in the next 5 years.

Reskilling is 23% cheaper than hiring a new employee.

Shifting to an internal employee reskilling strategy over hiring externally for new-age job roles could save the company significant talent acquisition, training, and onboarding costs.

However, the cost is not the only concern. With over 70,000 cybersecurity jobs open in the US alone, there aren’t enough people with the right skills to fill them. This puts the government and businesses at risk. With reskilling, organizations can use the adjacent talent they already have to fill skill gaps and improve their brand as an employer.

As most companies realize this, there is a rush toward implementing data-backed reskilling/upskilling strategies.

Reskill First; Hire Later

Draup’s Reskill Simulator leverages data from over 750 million profiles, 4500+ roles & 30,000 skills to help workforce planning teams future-proof their talent pool.

The Reskill Simulator facilitates the identification of reskilling opportunities within an organization, as well as identifying employees who may be suitable for reskilling efforts. It can aid in creating a tailored reskilling plan, which includes resources for learning and an estimated duration for acquiring new skills.

The simulator also provides detailed job transitions, helping users devise cost-optimized reskilling initiatives that make employees more efficient and dynamic and efficiently utilize the company’s resources.

“We are excited to bring the Reskill Simulator to market and help companies worldwide bridge their skill gaps and build a more capable and competitive workforce,” says Amaresh Ramaswamy, COO, Draup.

To learn more about the Reskill Simulator and how it can benefit any organization, visit the Draup website at https://draup.com

About Draup

Draup for Talent is an AI-driven Reskilling and Talent Intelligence platform that helps HR leaders and talent management teams plan, hire and skill a future-ready workforce. Draup delivers its talent customers unique role-level and skill-level insights not available on any other platform. This helps talent strategy teams build strategic location and role-wise workforce plans. Draup’s powerful AI engine applied to a database of over 750 million profiles helps HR leaders find & hire the right skills and implement cost-optimized reskilling initiatives to transform their global workforces and become future-ready.