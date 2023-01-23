WeCare tlc president and CEO joins Goodwill Industries of Central Florida Board of Directors

Lake Mary, FL, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — WeCare tlc President and CEO Raegan Le Douaron is taking her second-generation, family-owned company’s mission of building healthier and stronger communities a step further. The Central Florida executive has been invited to join the Goodwill Industries of Central Florida Inc. board of directors.

Le Douaron will be joining other influential local leaders in serving the six-county region of the Central Florida organization, which is dedicated to creating opportunities for every member in the community to develop their full potential through vocational services, including job skills training and job placement.

“It is a privilege to work with this group of passionate and dedicated leaders in our community on the Goodwill Industries of Central Florida board of directors,” said Le Douaron. “I’m excited to bring my experience in executive management, business and strategic initiatives to the table to further their mission.”

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site healthcare for employees across the country with a long track record of success. Le Douaron has 20 years of experience growing and developing sales in various market segments and brings experience from the managed care and medical carrier sides of the self-funded market.

Le Douaron is passionate about community service as well as volunteering for organizations such as Feeding Children Everywhere.

“WeCare tlc’s mission of making people healthier and companies stronger is firmly aligned with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s mission of helping people find meaningful work and reach their full potential to create a stronger community, society and planet,” Le Douaron said.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, visit https://www.goodwillcfl.org/.

For more information on WeCare tlc, visit https://wecaretlc.com.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. Its health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc has saved clients more than $420 million in claim costs, reduced healthcare costs by 20 percent and reduced urgent care visits by 50 percent. The company was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

(407) 339-0879