E Prescribing Market Size, Trends, Scope andGrowth Analysis to 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ —The global e-prescribing market size is estimated to be USD 1.45 billion in 2021 and reach USD 4.64 billion in 2027, register a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027). It helps in the patient medical reports safe and avoids the risk of misplaced written prescriptions, and also helps in efficient transmission and receipt of complete, accurate, and unambiguous prescription orders that help to optimize pharmacies processing and procurement. The rising incidence of web & cloud-based segments coupled with the hospital’s segment has expected to push the demand for prescribing market over the forecasted period.

Factors Affecting the Global EPrescribing Market over the Forecast Period

The rising adoption of electronic healthcare record (EHR) solutions and rising focus on reducing medication errors has expected to drive the e-prescribing market growth over the forecasted period. Reduction of fraud and abuse of controlled substances promotes the growth of the e-prescribing market.

High cost of deployment and lack of technology awareness among hospitals, office-based physicians as well pharmacies are the reason which limits the growth of this market. Technological advancement and investments done in several pharmaceuticals for research & development bring new opportunities for market demand in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on E-Prescribing Market

The covid-19 pandemic is disrupting our health environment. Similarly, covid-19 arrival has been anticipated to create significant barriers for conducting research in the current situation, but on the other side, it increases the demand for solutions. The supply chain has been disrupted due to several regulations imposed by the government on the major companies work in it, which becomes a major concern for e-prescribing has also impacted the market negatively, but soon the key players are recovering their loss of revenues with the opening of markets and reported to sees a positive demand again in the market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global e-prescribing Market study based on delivery mode, product & services, end-user, and regions.

Based on the delivery mode, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into –

Web & Cloud-based

On-Premise

Based on the product & services, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into –

Solutions Integrated solutions standalone solutions

Services Support & maintenance services implementation services Network services Training and education services



Based on end-user, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into –

Hospitals

Office-based Physicians

Pharmaceuticals

Others

E-Prescribing Market Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global e-prescribing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. In the global ambulatory EHR market, North America holds the largest market share in terms of value in 2020, following by Europe and Asia Pacific. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market and is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global e-prescribing market over the forecast period.

Key Global E-Prescribing Market Competitors Includes

The global e-prescribing market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The e-prescribing market operating in the global market are –

Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

DrFirst.com, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

Practice Fusion, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare

RelayHealth

Henry Schein, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Surescripts-RxHub

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

The e-prescribing market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.