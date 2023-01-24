APA Total Car Care Provides Quality Auto Repair And Performance Services To Drivers In Gilbert

Gilbert, AZ, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re looking for a reputable and reliable auto repair provider in Gilbert, AZ, or Chandler, AZ, look no further than APA Total Car Care. We’ve proudly served our local communities since 2016. We’ve delivered quality auto repairs, tires, and wheels that have earned us a reputation as the go-to service shop for auto repair and performance needs. In addition, customers have access to a convenient online scheduling system to book appointments from their homes or office.

APA Total Car Care specializes in auto repair for all makes and models of cars. Our certified technicians have the knowledge and expertise to ensure your vehicle runs smoothly. We also offer a wide range of industry-leading tires like Bridgestone, Firestone, and Falken that will enhance your performance. In addition, our shops are ASE-certified, repair European imports, service diesel vehicles, and offer reliable fleet services.

You can expect personalized customer service, quality auto repairs, and products delivered quickly and efficiently when you visit us. Our state-of-the-art facility enables us to accurately diagnose and repair auto issues, but sometimes auto repairs can take a while. Fortunately, our customers can enjoy our free Wi-fi, comfortable waiting areas, or the many amenities within a block of our shop. We will never sacrifice a quality repair job to get it done faster.

APA Total Car Care is your destination for all your auto performance needs. Our mechanics ensure every customer gets the quality service they deserve; we also understand that sometimes expensive repairs are unavoidable. That’s why we offer special discounts and financing options to help ease the burden of those auto repair costs. In addition, we are so confident in our auto repair services in Gilbert that we also offer top-tier warranties on all our work.

We are a NAPA Auto Care Center, so you can rest assured that the highest quality parts and workmanship back everything we do. Our technicians are certified and often have to think outside the box regarding auto-performance repairs and maintenance. When you want upgrades or general repairs on your vehicles, you want a mechanic that knows what they’re doing. Our customers can rely on our mechanics to utilize their years of experience to do any upgrades, lift kits, or auto services with precision and confidence.

We also only sell you services that you need. Just ask one of our recent customers, Chris Rogers, who says, “Took our car in for a check engine light. They inspected it and told us what they thought was wrong, but nothing other than a reset was required. They didn’t charge us and informed us of a recall on our vehicle. Will definitely be making these guys our go-to mechanics.” No matter what our East Valley area customers need, APA Total Car Care is the auto shop to trust. Visit our website today and book an appointment online or give us a call at (480)539-6872.