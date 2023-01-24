FieldEquip launches a new branding, Logo and Website reflecting innovation and rapidly growing solutions portfolio

Houston, TX, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — FieldEquip team is excited to announce the launch of its new logo and website, signifying modernization and automation through technology. The rebranding of FieldEquip is a part of the company’s communication strategy aiming to promote their expanded features and services designed to add value by providing gainful efficiencies to field service operations.

The “cloud-technology” icon in the new logo symbolizes the diverse approaches and technologies used by FieldEquip to develop complete solutions for customers. They have chosen colors for differentiation and recollection. The new logo will help the company represent itself well in the future.

FieldEquip’s rebranding strategy includes the re-designing of the website with enhanced content for its visitors. The company aims at conveying its target markets and prospective customers that they first listen to understand the challenges clients are facing and then provide solutions to meet their specific and unique business requirements.

John Tarascio, Head of Product Strategy, said, “FieldEquip has transformed dramatically over the past few years. The rebranding marks a new FieldEquip with a strategy focused on a larger and well-organized product portfolio in the field service operations space. The rebranded website will provide an enhanced experience to stakeholders and be a valuable resource to understand our product features, solutions, and commitment to our customers.”

Since the founding of FieldEquip, the team has developed solutions ranging from standard to unique, tackling business challenges head on across field service industries. The needs of customers, a talented team, and technology are driving the company’s exciting growth and success. As a founder-owned company, FieldEquip provides the flexibility and agility to develop solutions customers need to grow their businesses. Learn more about FieldEquip here: www.fieldequip.com

About FieldEquip

FieldEquip is a SaaS software products suite by Bursys Group, founded in 2016 to build upon the group’s different industries’ domain knowledge and software product development expertise. Our extensive experience working with Field Service Organizations (FSO), industrial machinery, and oil field equipment allowed us to bring digital automation solutions through our FieldEquip Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) suite of products. Learn more about us at https://www.fieldequip.com/contact/

