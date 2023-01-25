Riaxe Launches “Riaxe Product Customizer” For Shopify Merchants

Bhubaneswar, India, 2023-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ — We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new Shopify app, Riaxe Product Customizer. This product customization software has been in the works for quite some time and we can’t wait for you to try it out.

The web-to-print app was designed with the busy Shopify eCommerce sellers in mind. It allows you to sell customized products designed by your customers using the Shopify product designer tool, manage print production workflows, and automate your entire sales process with AI driven customer communication all in one place. This means that you can save time, streamline your store management and sales without having to switch between multiple tools.

We believe that this app will be a game-changer for all custom printing businesses on the Shopify platform and can’t wait to see the success it brings to our users. It enables:

Your Customers to Customize Unlimited Products:

Our product customization app for Shopify store owners is the easiest and most comprehensive way to offer personalized products to your customers.

Your customers can easily customize products such as t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, tumblers, tote bags, footwear, signs & banners, stickers & labels, promotional products, etc by clicking on the ‘customize’ button displayed on your product page.

Using thousands of template, clipart and other design attributes, your customers can create/upload/drag & drop their design ideas to create one-of-a-kind products.

Our intuitive interface and powerful design tools make it easy for you to create and sell customized merchandise, while our seamless integration with the Shopify platform ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience for both you and your customers.

With our app, you can boost your sales and stand out in a crowded market by offering unique, personalized products that your customers will love.

Fully Responsive:

Our fully responsive Shopify native and web application loads fast with any device, for example, iOS, Android, tablet, Smartphone, laptop.

Automate your workflow:

After a customer places an order, you receive high-resolution ready-to-print design files for further printing process such as screen printing, DTG, sublimation, Heat Transfer, Rhinestone Laser Engrave, Vinyl & Flex, etc.

Backoffice admin panel:

Being a seller, you can add options for limitless customization, extra price, control design & printing options, product creation, efficiency with simple and easy-to-use backend interface. Additionally, you can also create your own templates and unlimited design attributes, set price rules, set decoration area, configure currency and language as per your region, etc from your back office admin panel.

Over To You

To get started with Riaxe Product Customizer, simply visit the Shopify App Store and download it to your store. We can’t wait to hear what you think!

Thank you for choosing Riaxe and we hope that Shopify product design software helps your business thrive.