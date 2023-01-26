Recycled Plastics Market Outlook to 2030: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Recycled Plastics Industry Overview

The global recycled plastics market size was valued at USD 46.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing plastic consumption in the production of lightweight components, which are used in various industries including building & construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics, is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for various packaging products was high on account of the rise in online purchases of electrical & electronics, personal care products, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products, such as gloves and face masks.

According to The Verge, the demand for affordable consumer electronic products, such as laptops, mobile, modems, etc. has increased majorly through e-commerce websites. Rising usage of consumer electronics has propelled the demand for recycled plastics in electrical & electronics and packaging applications, which is expected to boost the market growth. The global plastics market is likely to be driven by the increasing consumption of plastics in construction, automotive, medical devices, and electrical & electronics industries. Regulatory intervention to reduce the gross vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency and ultimately reduce carbon emissions has driven automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to use plastic as a substitute for metals, such as steel and aluminum, for fabricating automotive components.

Moreover, the growth of the construction industry in emerging economies, such as Brazil, China, India, and Mexico, is expected to drive the product demand in the manufacturing of components, such as insulation, fixtures, structural lumber, windows, and fences, over the forecast period. High product consumption in the building & construction sector is credited to increased foreign investments in these countries due to supportive FDI norms & requirements for the redevelopment of public & industrial infrastructure. However, the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the manufacturing industries in 2020, which further affected the demand for plastics.

Recycled Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global recycled plastics market based on product, source, application, and region

Recycled Plastics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Polyethylene (PE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Recycled Plastics Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Plastic Bottles Plastic Films Polymer Foam Others

Recycled Plastics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Building & Construction Packaging Electrical & Electronics Textiles Automotive Others

Recycled Plastics Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Southeast Asia Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Recycled Plastics market include

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Biffa

Stericycle

Republic Services, Inc.

WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.

Veolia

Shell International B.V.

Waste Connections

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

Covetsro AG

