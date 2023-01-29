24SevenCommerce Announces the Launch of Korona POS Integration with 20+ Ecommerce Platforms

San Jose, CA, 2023-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — 24SevenCommerce, a leading provider of ecommerce solutions, announced recently the launch of Korona POS integration with over 20 popular ecommerce platforms. The integration allows retailers to seamlessly connect their physical store point-of-sale (POS) systems with their online store, providing a unified view of inventory, customer data, and sales across all channels.

“We are excited to offer brick-and-mortar retailers the ability to integrate their physical and online stores with ease,” said Avnish Saxena, VP – Business Development of 24SevenCommerce. “The integration of Korona POS with 20+ ecommerce platforms is a major step forward for retailers looking to optimize their omnichannel strategy.”

The integration provides a number of benefits for retailers, including:

Near real-time synchronization of inventory and sales across all channels

Automatic updates of customer information and purchase history

Improved accuracy and efficiency in managing and fulfilling orders

A single, unified view of all customer interactions and transactions

With this integration, retailers can now easily manage their physical and online stores from a single platform, giving them the freedom to focus on growing their business.

The list of supported ecommerce platforms includes popular options such as Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, and more.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers a more seamless and efficient way to manage their multichannel operations,” said Avnish.

The Korona POS integration is available now and can be easily set up by 24SevenCommerce’s support team.

About 24SevenCommerce

24SevenCommerce is a leading provider of ecommerce solutions, offering a wide range of services and tools to help retailers optimize their online store and streamline their multichannel operations. With a focus on innovation and customer success, 24SevenCommerce has helped thousands of retailers worldwide to grow their online business.

For more information, please visit 24SevenCommerce’s website at www.24sevencommerce.com or contact sales@24sevencommerce.com.