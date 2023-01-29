Briggs 10 – A Trusted Group Providing Services for Edmonton Basement Renovation and Repair

Sherwood Park, 2023-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — In the cold months of winter, water induced damage or other problems in the basement of a building can be a serious concern for the occupants. It may be a residential property or a commercial place, solutions for repair have to be prioritized before the damage becomes more severe. Thanks to a company like Briggs 10, services for basement development in Edmonton are easy to procure.

Briggs 10 has constructed and renovated some of the most beautiful homes in its area. It has won the trust of its clients with its attention to all aspects of construction, repairs and touch ups. It has a special expertise in fixing leaky basements and repairing the areas that were damaged by moisture. After providing the basic repair services, the team also makes the basement waterproof with long lasting solutions to prevent damage in future.

The basement development and fixing services provided by Briggs 10 include but are not limited to wet basement repair, foundation crack repair, flood prevention set ups, sump pump installation and repair, crawl space waterproofing, sealing of basement internally and externally, and tile installation.

The company has waterproofed basements of hundreds of houses and offices in the past 20 years. With constant focus on quality and customization of services as per the needs of any structure, it gets most of clients through references and recommendations. The team has set new benchmarks for wet basement waterproofing services in Edmonton and continues to shine at its work.

Briggs 10 is fully licensed and insured for basement works and its solutions are IICRC certified. Its trained and professional employees also ensure that clients do not suffer too much of inconvenience while they are at work. They bring all their gear and materials to be used at the right time so that the project’s completion is never delayed.

With such customer service, it is no wonder that Briggs 10 has consistently received positive reviews from the people it serves. One of them says, “I was horrified to see the damage that rain had caused to my home’s basement. All the paint was peeling off and mold growth was rampant. Thankfully, I was able to contact Briggs 10 soon and they arrived at my place in time to begin the repair work. Everything was done in just 4 days and I was happy to see the renovated area. The task was done well and even after heavy snowfall in the past two months I see no new damage in my basement. I recommend them to anyone who needs basement repair in this region.”

About Briggs 10

Based in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Briggs 10 is a family-owned construction and building restoration business with more than 20 years of experience in its industry. It offers solutions for interior framing, insulation, drywall fabrication and ceiling renovation. Working in close partnership with other contractors specializing in different fields of home construction, the company provides quality workmanship without middlemen inflating the costs. It is leading drywall contractor in Edmonton and nearby suburbs. The business is also fully insured and bonded.

Contact Details

22135, Township Road 514

Sherwood Park AB T8E 1H1

Canada

Phone: (780) 554-7003

Email: info@briggs10.com

Website: https://briggs10.com/

