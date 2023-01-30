Bottled Water Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Strategy Analysis from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 30, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Bottled Water Industry Overview

The global bottled water market size was valued at USD 283.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing concerns regarding various health problems such as gastrointestinal diseases caused by the consumption of contaminated water are leading to the increased demand for clean and hygienic packaged options. Drinking water scarcity in several regions further necessitates the demand for safe drinking water, leading to increased product sales, thereby augmenting market growth.

Extensive restrictions imposed by governments worldwide to combat COVID-19 created logistical challenges for the bottled water industry. It has been more than one and a half years since the initial global outbreak of COVID-19. According to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), bottled water businesses have boosted their production capacities in 2020 to cater to the surge in demand for bottled water. This includes increasing bottling capacity, obtaining extra production and packaging materials, and consulting retailers to determine the demand.

Increasing preference for nutrient-fortified water is trending owing to the rising importance of health and wellness among consumers. The demand has been increasing among travelers and working professionals and for in-house consumption. Over the past few years, products with labels such as alkaline, electrolyte-rich, fortified, caffeinated water, and fortified with additional hydrogen or oxygen have been gaining popularity.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing their health and wellness, which is boosting the demand for purified and ultra-purified bottled options. Consumers chose to opt for these bottles on the go as it is a healthier option to high-calorie, carbonated, and sugary drinks such as sports drinks and juices. According to an article published in Beverage Industry in September 2021, sales of bottled water grew by 4.7% in 2020. Rising awareness regarding healthy beverages due to access to information and dissatisfaction with quality drinking beverages are resulting in an increased shift towards premier or ultra-purified bottled options.

Packaging has been playing a crucial role in the growing penetration of the product. ZenWTR, in June 2020, introduced new packaging for bottles made of ocean rescued plastic. The product is available in packs of 1 liter, 23.7 ounces, and 16.9 ounces. The pure crisp H2O form is vapor distilled and ionized to reach a pH of 9.5 and is offered in infinitely recyclable bottles. The company has been involved in the research, development, and securing of the supply chain. With this, the company has made a robust move toward creating a sustainable product. The company plans to rescue over 70 million ocean-bound plastic bottles and would use up to five ocean-bound plastic bottles to produce every 1-liter packaging.

Similarly, in January 2020, Emerald Coast Ultra-Pure Water, a Florida-based company, launched 100% aluminum bottles for its ultra-purified product range. This new packaging is 100% recyclable and reusable and it aims to cut plastic pollution. Packaging is available in bottle size of 16.0 oz or 473ml, with a micro protective liner so that it doesn’t taste like aluminum. The lid is also a reusable screw top. Launches like these will further increase product visibility among consumers.

Bottled Water Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bottled water market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Bottled Water Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Spring Water Purified Water Mineral Water Sparkling Water Others

Bottled Water Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Off-trade On-trade

Bottled Water Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Bottled Water market include

Nestlé

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

DANONE

Primo Water Corporation

FIJI Water Company LLC

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

VOSS WATER

Nongfu Spring

National Beverage Corp.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

