Plus91’s ABDM compliant MediXcel HIMS has successfully passed QCI and NABH audits for all modules

Pune, India, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ — Plus91 Technologies Pvt Ltd, a global Digital Health Solution Provider, is proud to announce that it has received the official assessment report from The Quality Council of India (QCI) and the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) for the HIMS Solution MediXcel. As per the report, MediXcel has successfully been audited and found compliant with all accreditation parameters for all modules and functions covered as part of the accreditation process.

On Aug 4th, 2022, the National Health Authority (NHA) initiated the project, ‘Certification of ABDM Enabled Health Solutions – V1.0 (CAHS-1)‘ in collaboration with QCI and NABH to accredit and rate ABDM Compliant HMIS (Health Management Information System)/ LMIS (Laboratory Information Management System) solutions. This accreditation and rating of ABDM-compliant solutions were to be based on various parameters, including ease of usage, user interface, pricing, number of modules/features, and value for money/pricing to help prospective buyers get credible data to make an informed decision.

While QCI plays a pivotal role in conducting a third-party assessment of products, services, and processes, the NABH is responsible for national accreditation in the domain of healthcare and promoting quality.

MediXcel was stringently reviewed over 5 months, on a test environment provided by the NHA, by the QCI/NABH teams for several review parameters. The overall accreditation standards were based on international standards in the healthcare technology ecosystem, as well as the indicative list of technical standards, and were developed by joint collaborators.

The application was then rated by an independent team of experts engaged by QCI and monitored periodically for operational performance, compliance with the minimum viable requirements as per guidelines and maintenance of standards, and user experience.

The ratings and reviews are published on ABDM Website along with the platform suggested by QCI.

Aditya Patkar, the CEO of Plus91 had this to say about the report, “This is a great way to begin the new year. MediXcel is a digital health platform that has been evolving for over a decade, and this decade of distilled learning from the healthcare industry reflects in its ability to cater to both features in need by the industry and best practices demanded by Security and Quality control auditors. It is good to see that NABH and QCI teams were able to approve MediXcel for every item in their list across all modules. This further validates how MediXcel has complete coverage of all features needed in an HMIS. We are happy and proud of MediXcel and our team at Plus91.”

MediXcel is a versatile and scalable digital platform used by clinics, diagnostic groups, hospitals, digital health service providers, and government public facilities of various sizes for over a decade.

About Plus91 Technologies Private Limited (Plus91):

Plus91 Technologies is a company registered in India and focused on Digital Health. Plus91 builds and manages the MediXcel™ Medical Platform, which is globally used by its customers to manage the clinical information of over 34 million patients. Plus91 has customers in India, Africa, the USA, Europe, and East Asia. Plus91 and its Leadership are considered influential in the Digital Health IT space. Plus91 collaborates with local stakeholders to meaningfully improve healthcare delivery systems all over the world.

About the National Health Authority (NHA):

The National Health Authority (NHA) is the apex agency of the Government of India responsible for the strategy, design, execution, and oversight of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the National Digital Health Mission across the country. NHA acts as an extension of the MOHFW and is governed by a Board which is chaired by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare along with eleven other members. Its functions include formulation of policies, operational guidelines, implementation mechanisms, coordination with State Governments, monitoring, and oversight, among others.

About the Quality Council of India (QCI):

The Quality Council of India (QCI) is an autonomous body set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Government of India to establish and operate a national accreditation structure and promote quality through the National Quality Campaign.

